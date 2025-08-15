If you happen to be heading to the 2025 Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California this weekend, you can receive a special Pokémon Scarlet and Violet distribution.

When you enter the badge pickup zone at the venue, you'll receive a unique code for a Toedscool. It's apparently "based on the Toedscool on this year's key art" for the World Championships (thanks, Serebii.net). You'll need to redeem this code in-game by August 29, 2025. Here's a look:

pic.twitter.com/VzpkWDhjCp Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & VIolet Toedscool event is now live for attendees of the Pokémon World Championships. Get a unique code at badge pickup https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ August 14, 2025

If we hear anything about an online distribution, we'll let you know. For now, if you want to get your hands on this, you'll need to attend this weekend's event, which takes place between August 15 - 17, 2025.