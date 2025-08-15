Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Image: The Pokémon Company

If you happen to be heading to the 2025 Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California this weekend, you can receive a special Pokémon Scarlet and Violet distribution.

When you enter the badge pickup zone at the venue, you'll receive a unique code for a Toedscool. It's apparently "based on the Toedscool on this year's key art" for the World Championships (thanks, Serebii.net). You'll need to redeem this code in-game by August 29, 2025. Here's a look:

If we hear anything about an online distribution, we'll let you know. For now, if you want to get your hands on this, you'll need to attend this weekend's event, which takes place between August 15 - 17, 2025.

Apart from this, the Pokémon World Championships will also be offering trainers a special Farigiarf this weekend. It comes equipped with Psychic Noise, Foul Play, Helping Hand and Trick Room.

"Luca Ceribelli reached the top in the Masters Division of last year’s Video Game World Championships with the help of Farigiraf—and now you can have it join your team!...This special Farigiraf comes with the same moves and stats as Luca’s, so give it a try on your own competitive team!"

To obtain this Pokémon, you'll need to watch the official 2025 Worlds livestream for a password you can then use in the Mystery Gift feature of Scarlet and Violet. The password can only be used one time "per save", and it expires on August 22, 2025.

You can see the full schedule for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships in our previous post. There's also a Switch 2 demo for Pokémon Legends Z-A at this event. This follows on from a free Switch 2 upgrade for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in June, which included frame rate improvements and a higher resolution update.

Have you tried out Scarlet and Violet on the Switch 2 yet? Will you be tuning into the World Championships this weekend? Let us know in the comments.