We've had some exciting game events so far this year, and now it's time for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships.

In case you've missed our coverage so far, this year the event is taking place in Anaheim, California in the US between 15th - 17th August, 2025.

This year, there will be intense competition across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite. You'll be able to tune into all the action live via the Pokémon YouTube and Twitch TV channels.

Here's the full rundown:

Day 3 (17th August) - Championship Sunday

Day 2 (16th August)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (VGC - Day 2)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG - Day 2)

Pokémon GO (Day 2)

Pokémon Unite (Day 2)

Day 1 (15th August)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (VGC - Day 1)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG - Day 1)

Pokémon GO (Day 1)

Pokémon Unite (Day 1)

Schedule

Here's the full schedule via the PR, with the action kicking off at 4:30 pm BST:

UK

Pokémon VGC Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Scott Glaza, Aaron Zheng, Ben Kyriakou, Charlie Merriman, Lee Provost, Sierra Dawn and Gabby Snyder



Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.

Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 2:00 a.m.

Monday, August 18: 00:20 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon



Pokémon TCG Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Commentators: Kyle Sabelhaus, Shelbie Bou​, Kyle Sucevich, ​Ethan Hegyi, ​Freya Pearce, Mike Ellis and​ Joe Bernard



Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 4:10 a.m.

Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 17: 7:50 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon



Pokémon GO Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Commentators: Martijn Versteeg​, Jim Lawson, ​Caleb Peng, ​Steven Sanders, Will Dunphey, ​Amanda Lundberg and​ Fareed Anees



Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.

Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 17: 6:10 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon



Pokémon UNITE Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/@PokemonUNITE

Commentators: Jake "spragels" Sprague, Kirk "doobsnax" Dubé, Joshua "Zoinks" Hiebert, Evan "Wonderchef" Hashimoto, Kelly "Kelosaurus" Wilson, ​Danelie Purdue and Sophia de Ipanema



Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.

Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 2:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 17: 5:00 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon

And here's a graphic of the local US time for the main schedule:

US

When To Watch

You can see a more detailed scheduled and also find out your own local times for each of these events on the Pokémon website's official broadcast page.

Distribution Events

Apart from all of these events, there'll also be a playable demo for Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Switch 2. You can also expect some digital drops and gifts during the event, which you can find out more about on the official Pokémon websites.