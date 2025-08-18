One mystery reveal at this year's World Championships event for Pokémon was the announcement of PokémonXP.

This news was revealed alongside the confirmation of an "epic arena experience" for Championship Sunday next year at the Chase Center, San Francisco between 28th - 30th August, 2026, with passes going on sale on 17th September 2025.

According to the official PR, this event will take place alongside the World Championships on 28th August, 2026 at the Moscone Center in the heart of San Francisco. Here's some additional information from the official website:

"PokémonXP brings an expansive selection of Pokémon experiences and partners together in one place. Come join a celebration of community and all things Pokémon as you enjoy featured panels, unique workshops, special guests, exclusive merchandise, and so much more at the first event of its kind. PokémonXP will take place at the same time as the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, so Pokémon fans have an opportunity to attend two iconic Pokémon experiences." "Join the fun at the Bay Area’s Moscone Center and Yerba Buena Gardens with a range of Pokémon-centric festivities including workshops, panels, performances, opportunities to meet special guests, a Pokémon Center pop-up store, and more! Check back in spring of 2026 for more details."

You can check out the official PokémonXP website for more details about the pricing, registration and activities. You can also sign up to Pokémon emails for updates about this event.