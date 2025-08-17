The 2025 Pokémon World Championships are taking place this weekend in Anaheim, California and there's an exclusive Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 demo trainers can check out on the show floor.

If you're unable to make it to the event, don't worry because we've now got the next best thing – it's a full demo playthrough.

In case you missed our first impressions here on Nintendo Life, this 20-minute demo includes two sections. The first part is a back alley Battle Zone and the second portion has more scripted moments and features Pokémon like Zygarde and Absol.

Again, you can get the fine details about this demo in our feature. We've also put together a round up of the 'hands on' so far.