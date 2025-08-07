Pokémon Legends: Z-A is easily one of the most anticipated Switch (and Switch 2) releases of this year, and although trainers will have to wait until October to get their hands on it, it seems there will be a few ways to sample the new entry before then.

In case you missed it, there's apparently going to be a "playable" public demo of the Switch 2 Edition. It will be available next week at the Pokémon World Championships 2025 – taking place in Anaheim, California between 15th - 17th August, 2025.

Additionally, the same demo will be available to play at Gamescom a week later – between 20th - 24th August 2025. We don't know the specifics about this demo just yet, or if there's any chance of a demo being made available on the eShop in the future, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Again, if there are interesting details or findings within this demo, we'll let you know. And if there are other demo locations announced, we'll give you the heads up. This follows the release of a new trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A during the July Pokémon Presents, which gave fans a look at Mega Dragonite and much more.

Nintendo has also released kiosks alongside the Switch 2 that feature playable demos of games like Donkey Kong Bananza.