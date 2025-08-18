We've got another update about Pokémon Champions today, and it's been confirmed this will be the main battle game of the video game category at next year's World Championships.

Alongside this was a look at multiple Mega Evolutions featured in the game, along with some information about how you'll be able to use the Omni Ring.

Mega-Evolved Pokémon will feature in the first set of regulations for Ranked Battles in Pokémon Champions! Use your Omni Ring in the heat of battle to Mega Evolve your Pokémon, including the newly revealed Mega Dragonite featured in Pokémon Legends: Z-A!

Be sure to get all the practice you can, because Pokémon Champions will be used for VGC at Worlds 2026. Stay tuned to learn more!

The official website for Champions also goes into detail about how Pokémon from Pokémon HOME can be brought into this new entry, with cross-platform support between mobiel and Switch devices also confirmed. In fine print, it's also mentioned how "in certain regions" Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet may still be used for Championship Series events.

Last but not least, it's been confirmed Champions is on its way to Switch 2 in 2026. The PR for this latest announcement has also confirmed this title is "free-to-start" with a "paid digital version" on the way. You can read more in our latest story here on Nintendo Life.