Nintendo has already got an Indie World showcase taking place this week, and now Capcom has announced it will be holding a special 'Spotlight' broadcast later this week on 5th March 2026.

This Spotlight will run for 30 minutes and wills include news Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection and Street Fighter 6. According to Capcom's website, one of the "featured titles" is Mega Man: Dual Override, due out in 2027.

Starts Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 2PM (PST)

The Capcom Spotlight is a digital event that brings you the latest news from Capcom! Tune in for the latest information about Capcom's upcoming releases. This broadcast will have subtitles available in 13 languages.

