22nd March 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of the Japanese launch of Resident Evil — or Biohazard — on PlayStation. To celebrate, we'll be publishing various articles this week focused on Capcom's quintessential survival horror series.

30 years is a pretty long time for any game series. But while many — including the likes of Mario, Zelda, and Final Fantasy — make the onboarding process easy with largely self-contained entries, Resident Evil is a different beast altogether.

Putting aside some of the more obscure spin-off entries, Resident Evil has managed to maintain a pretty extensive overarching narrative throughout its history; one in which story threads told in 2026's Requiem can be traced all the way back to the 1996 original.

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For newcomers, it might be difficult to figure out where the hell to start. Sure, mainline entries are mostly numbered for convenience, but spin-offs muddy the water somewhat. So here, we'll go through a handful of entries that we think would serve as a solid starting point into the world of Resident Evil.