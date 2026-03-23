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Image: Capcom

22nd March 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of the Japanese launch of Resident Evil — or Biohazard — on PlayStation. To celebrate, we'll be publishing various articles this week focused on Capcom's quintessential survival horror series.

30 years is a pretty long time for any game series. But while many — including the likes of Mario, Zelda, and Final Fantasy — make the onboarding process easy with largely self-contained entries, Resident Evil is a different beast altogether.

Putting aside some of the more obscure spin-off entries, Resident Evil has managed to maintain a pretty extensive overarching narrative throughout its history; one in which story threads told in 2026's Requiem can be traced all the way back to the 1996 original.

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For newcomers, it might be difficult to figure out where the hell to start. Sure, mainline entries are mostly numbered for convenience, but spin-offs muddy the water somewhat. So here, we'll go through a handful of entries that we think would serve as a solid starting point into the world of Resident Evil.

So, let's start with the most obvious...

Resident Evil (2002)

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Image: Capcom

Resident Evil, specifically the 2002 remake, is the ultimate expression of creator Shinji Mikami's vision. It's where the story begins, with a series of brutal murders in the Arklay Mountains on the outskirts of Raccoon City.

More than two decades on, newcomers might find the fixed camera angles a little difficult to get along with at first, but with optional modernised controls added in for the Switch re-release, it’s perhaps the most sensible place to start.

That said, we wouldn't oppose going back even further and trying the 1996 original for the PS1. This is literally where it all started, but we'd argue that the changes made for the GameCube remake significantly improve upon the experience. The GC version still feels old-school by modern standards, but it strikes a better balance for series virgins.

Resident Evil 0 (2002)

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Image: Capcom

While the first game is the most obvious place to start, Resident Evil 0 launched the same year as the remake and, as the title suggests, is actually a prequel to the original story. Set immediately prior to the Spencer Mansion incident, we get a deeper glimpse into the inner workings of Umbrella.

So if you're dead set on starting at the beginning, this is it. This is as early in the timeline as you can possibly go at the time of writing.

That said, there are some weird story discrepancies between this and the remake, and you'll be spoiled on some of the characters' allegiances if you start with RE0.

So this wouldn't necessarily be our first choice, but if you're keen to experience the series in chronological order, then this is the place to start.

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

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Image: Capcom

After multiple development restarts, Resident Evil 4 eventually represented the first soft reset for the series, shirking the urban environment of Raccoon City for the Spanish countryside. Its over-the-shoulder gameplay proved revolutionary, influencing the third-person action genre for the next decade. If you want to see how the series' current gameplay was shaped, then look no further.

While there are certainly a few plot threads that connect RE4 to the earlier games, it's largely a self-contained piece of work that you can enjoy with no prior knowledge. Just keep in mind that if you do start here, then subsequent entries like RE5 and RE6 may pale in comparison. It's that good.

Of course, we'd also recommend checking out the 2023 remake if you want a more up-to-date take on RE4, though it's not available on any Nintendo system at the time of writing.

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (2007)

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Image: Capcom

Some hardcore fans are sharpening their pitchforks right now, but hear us out. As an on-rails shooter, The Umbrella Chronicles on Wii might not be the best representation of the series, but if you're looking for a quick and easy way to catch up with the main story beats, this is a solid option.

It encompasses the stories for Resident Evil remake, RE0, and RE3 all in one package, with a bonus original story thrown in for good measure. You're missing a lot of context, but it's a good way to experience three mainline stories in quick succession.

You can probably find it quite cheap for the Wii on the second-hand market. Alternatively, if you're subscribed to the relevant PSN tier, then you can play it on PS5. Its sequel, The Darkside Chronicles, also provides a good overview of RE2 and Code Veronica.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

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Image: Capcom

Like RE4 before it, RE7: Biohazard is another soft reset, and it represents an even greater departure from the overarching narrative. Despite the commercial success of RE6, its action-heavy nature and muted reception forced Capcom to rethink its approach to the series, and so Biohazard was born.

You need absolutely no prior knowledge of the series to enjoy RE7, and it's also the first mainline game to take place entirely in the first-person perspective. The series still utilises this (albeit with the option to switch to third-person), and so this is a great place to start if you want a modern experience that nevertheless pays homage to the franchise's origins.

It's on Switch 1 in Cloud Version form, but don't do that to yourself. Fortunately, it's now available on Switch 2, and we praised its exceptional performance and extensive add-on content and in our 9/10 review. So yes, this is a really good place to start.

So, do you agree with our picks, or do you think there's a more appropriate place to start with Resident Evil? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below (just type the name of the RE game you're looking for into the search bar), and drop down into the comments to discuss further.