22nd March 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Japanese launch of Resident Evil — or Biohazard — on PlayStation. To celebrate, we'll be publishing various articles this week focused on Capcom's quintessential survival horror series.

Also, a quick note before we start. This article encompasses all of the main villains from the mainline games, so yes, SPOILERS ABOUND. There are Resident Evil Requiem spoilers here, and they're not all down the bottom! If you haven't completed the latest game yet and want to save the surprise(s), leave now and come back when you've finished. The poll isn't going anywhere!



After 30 years of Resident Evil, it's safe to say that we've come across a whole bunch of nasty, villainous characters. Some have stuck around for years, others only for a single game, but all of them have made their mark on the overarching RE narrative in their own way.

Even the most despicable evildoers can find their way into our hearts, though, so today we'd like to find out which of RE's villains is your absolute favourite. Could it be the terrifying yet tragic Lisa Trevor? Or perhaps Ricardo Irving, a character so obviously irritating that it might actually be brilliant (no)? Here's your chance to have your say.

Before we begin, we've limited the following list to named villains in the mainline series. Yes, we could have included the Tyrant from RE1, but then what about RE0's Proto-Tyrant, or the Hypnos T-Type, or the Thanatos? Similarly, if we included Crimson Head Zombies here, then we'd also have to add the Lickers, the Hunters, the Regenerators, and so on. So you get it. There's only so much time in the day.

So without further ado, let's take a look at our lineup, shall we? In roughly chronological order (in-universe), we begin with...

James Marcus (Queen Leech)

So this isn't really James Marcus, but rather a leech taking his form. Though, to be honest, even the man himself can't be considered a saint. What a beautiful singing voice, though.

Albert Wesker

Long considered to be the villain of the series, Albert Wesker's initial betrayal of the S.T.A.R.S. units is one of the most devious acts we've seen from anybody. The sunglasses, the slick-backed hair, the slight red glow of his eyes... He remains iconic.

Lisa Trevor

We could debate for days as to whether Lisa Trevor is an actual villain, but holy flippity-flop, is she terrifying. The groans of anguish and the clanking of chains make for a seriously creepy presence in the Spencer estate.

HUNK

Some folks will forever deny it, but we're willing to go on record to say that the 'Commander' you face in Requiem is indeed HUNK. He even shares the same voice actor as the character's appearance in RE2, so it's him (unless it's a ruddy clone).

HUNK is a genuine icon, though, one of the most recognisable characters in series history. We love him.

Tyrant (Mr. X)

Despite its suave sense of style, Mr. X is an absolute menace, stalking players throughout the R.P.D. with gusto and proving to be immensely scary in the process. If you round a corner and run into this chap, you might need a new pair of underwear.

William Birkin

Even before Birkin mutated, he was a proper little scamp, having created the deadly G-Virus. But when he begins to turn and become all the more monstrous with each subsequent encounter, he makes for one of the series' most memorable villains.

Nemesis

Ahh, Nemi... Despite being butchered in RE3 Remake, the original pursuer loses none of its potency. It's one of the most ruthless enemies in series history, and we wouldn't say no to a cheeky reappearance of some kind in the future.

Nicholai Zinoviev

Okay, this guy's just an absolute tool. He's arguably the most outwardly villainous characters of the Raccoon City incident; constantly betraying others for his own gain. His ultimate fate was left ambiguous, so it's a shame he hasn't shown up again since.

Alexia / Alfred Ashford

The maniacal twins from Code Veronica are possibly amongst the most over-the-top villains in the series, and that's exactly what makes them so great. If rumours of a remake are true, may none of their eccentricity be tarnished.

Dr. Salvador

We're pushing the boundaries of which characters actually qualify for the list here, but Dr. Salvador is just so darn iconic. The first time we heard the rev of his chainsaw made our hearts drop, and there's perhaps no greater death scene than when Leon (specifically his neck) falls foul of Salvador's vicious attacks.

Ramon Salazar

Salazar is absolutely hilarious, and his presence in RE4 is one of the many reasons that entry remains so beloved to this day. Though he has the appearance of a child, we couldn't wait to put the castellan into the ground – right hand included.

Osmund Saddler

Saddler is the quintessential evil villain, constantly boasting about his plans for world domination, and we frankly love just how obvious it all is. Granted, his presence suffers a bit after the genius of Salazar, but he's still an RE legend in our eyes.

Bitores Mendez

Mendez, or "The Big Cheese" as Luiz calls him, is a hulking menace in the earlier hours of RE4. He's basically a Tyrant in all but name, and the final encounter is one of the greatest boss fights in series history.

Jack Krauser

Once a friend, now a foe, the rivalry between Krauser and Leon was one of the true highlights of RE4. His eventual transformation, in which his arm turns into a massive bloomin' sword, is awe-inspiring, yet his weakness to knives ultimately makes him a pushover.

Excella Gionne

Excella probably isn't the first character that comes to mind when you think about RE villains, but her ability to get on Wesker's good side is commendable. She's like the Wormtongue of the RE universe, and we couldn't wait to send her packing.

Ricardo Irving

Irving feels like the result of someone at Capcom saying, "We need a new Salazar in RE5." He's over-the-top, but not in the same endearing way as Salazar. Honestly, if there's one character in the series we'd encourage you not to vote for, it's Irving.

Oswell E. Spencer

Spencer is a complicated character, particularly if you've completed Requiem. Ultimately, however, his actions behind the scenes have catastrophic consequences in the series history, and he remains utterly iconic.

Carla Radames

If you've never played RE6 (and indeed, many folks are all too keen to say they never will!), you might think that this is Ada Wong. Yep, we've entered the realm of clones. As such, Carla does little to stand out from the crowd.

Derek Simmons

Simmons is an underrated villain in our eyes. His place in the series' lore is questionable, sure, but he boasts some of the most ridiculous transformations we've ever seen. Some hate it, but we love it.

Ustanak

Like the Nemesis, Ustanak is pitched as a pursuer enemy, but it falls way short of the legacy of its predecessor. Very cool design, for sure, but we're not convinced many folks hold it in high regard.

Mia Winters

Like Lisa Trevor, you could argue that Mia Winters isn't a villain at all, but we should remind you that she was actually involved with The Connections, now the overarching villainous corporation. Even so, the effect the Mold had on her makes her a seriously formidable foe. Don't let her near a chainsaw.

Jack Baker

Although Eveline turns out to be the main villain of RE7, it's Jack Baker that arguably makes the biggest impact. His gleeful pursuit of Ethan throughout the Baker Estate is terrifying, and the eventual chainsaw battle remains particularly memorable. Groovy!

Marguerite Baker

If Jack Baker is menacing, then Marguerite is creepy. Really creepy. Her transformation into an insect-like monstrosity is as disgusting as the dilapidated lair she inhabits, and she remains one of the most repellent villains in the series.

Lucas Baker

Lucas didn't make much of an impact at first, but the Saw-like traps and the revelation that he's actually an agent for The Connections elevate him significantly. He also relishes his evil ways, and that always makes for a great villain.

Eveline

Ultimately, we have to admit, Eveline didn't make much of an impression on us. She's certainly creepy, and we'll always remember those nerve-shredding giggles, but her absence throughout the game definitely hurt her overall impact.

Alcina Dimitrescu

Lady D became the talk of the town when she was revealed for RE Village, and we won't lie, she's a genuinely great villain. Her quick demise definitely diminishes her overall impact, but for goodness' sake, she literally slices Ethan's hand off out of nowhere. If that ain't impactful, we're not sure what is.

Karl Heisenberg

Heisenberg winds up being one of the more significant villains in Village, and he's certainly got a memorable presence. His ability to manipulate metal makes him pretty unique in the RE universe, and it's a shame we probably won't see him again.

Donna Beneviento

We're probably more acquainted with Angie, Beneviento's doll, than the woman herself, but regardless, we'd hold the two as the best villains in Village. The entire section involving Beneviento is one of the scariest in the entire series, and Angie's glee at Ethan's expense is equally hilarious and terrifying.

Salvatore Moreau

Moreau's a weird creature, and we feel a little sorry for the guy. He's the most pathetic, self-loathing being imaginable, but when he transforms and stalks you through a reservoir, any sense of empathy goes out the window.

Mother Miranda

The overall lack of Mother Miranda throughout Village echoes that of Eveline in the previous game, but her transformation at the end more than makes up for it. She's one of the most well-designed villains in the series, and she had the potential to be a new overarching evildoer. Alas, she dead.

Victor Gideon

Ooh boy, we love Gideon. Not only does he look absolutely revolting, but the weird apparatus on his face gives him an even more menacing presence. His soft-spoken nature is punctuated by bursts of rage, and we'd say he's one of the best villains of the last decade or so.

Zeno

Is that... Wesker? No. It's basically a clone, even though Requiem never outright states it. Zeno has similar abilities to Wesker and even shares the same voice actor, but his eventual fate makes him a bit of a wet lettuce by comparison. Still, there's no denying his edgy sense of style.

Who's your favourite Resident Evil villain? You may select up to 3 answers: Albert Wesker Alcina Dimitrescu Alexia / Alfred Ashford Bitores Mendez Carla Radames Derek Simmons Donna Beneviento Dr. Salvador Eveline HUNK Jack Baker Jack Krauser James Marcus (Queen Leech) Karl Heisenberg Lisa Trevor Lucas Baker Marguerite Baker Mia Winters Mother Miranda Nemesis Nicholai Zinoviev Osmund Saddler Oswell E. Spencer Ramón Salazar Ricardo Irving Salvatore Moreau Tyrant (Mr. X) Ustanak Victor Gideon William Birkin Zeno Who's your favourite Resident Evil villain? (22 votes) Albert Wesker 36 % Alcina Dimitrescu 0% Alexia / Alfred Ashford 0% Bitores Mendez 0% Carla Radames 0% Derek Simmons 0% Donna Beneviento 0% Dr. Salvador 0% Eveline 5 % HUNK 5 % Jack Baker 0% Jack Krauser 0% James Marcus (Queen Leech) 0% Karl Heisenberg 9 % Lisa Trevor 0% Lucas Baker 5 % Marguerite Baker 0% Mia Winters 0% Mother Miranda 0% Nemesis 18 % Nicholai Zinoviev 0% Osmund Saddler 5 % Oswell E. Spencer 9 % Ramón Salazar 0% Ricardo Irving 0% Salvatore Moreau 0% Tyrant (Mr. X) 5 % Ustanak 0% Victor Gideon 0% William Birkin 0% Zeno 5 %

So, who did you vote for in the end? Let us know with a comment below, and share some of your best villain memories from the series while you're at it.