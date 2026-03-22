Nintendo has continued to improve Switch game compatibility on the Switch 2 and it's reportedly rolled out a new batch of fixes.

This latest round of backward compatibility fixes apparently includes heavy-hitters such as Kirby, Final Fantasy and DOOM (which got a fix last month). Here's the full list via Nintendo Everything.

Compatibility fixes

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You can find out more about compatibility fixes on Nintendo's official compatibility search page. Nintendo has also reportedly identified progression issues with the following titles (including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed), so hopefully there will be a fix for these titles in the near future.

Game progression issues

Other issues

And to add to this, Nintendo has listed a few games that work but encounter issues when they're played:

This follows the Switch 2 and Switch 22.0.0 update earlier this week, which added "handheld boost mode" on the Switch 2. You can find out more about the latest update in our previous posts: