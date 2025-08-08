If you’re a self-proclaimed bookworm like me, then chances are you’ve probably fantasised about packing everything away, moving to a quaint seaside town, and starting up a cute little bookshop (don’t worry, NL, I’m not going anywhere!). Well, with Tiny Bookshop, that's exactly the pitch. Developed by neoludic games, this is the epitome of ‘cosy’; a tranquil experience that demands little of you, yet offers oodles of satisfaction as you watch your numbers gradually tick up.

Within the town of Bookstonbury (chortle!), you’re provided with a selection of locations in which to sell your books, including (but not limited to) a beach front, a café, and, depending on the day of the week, a flea market. You’re then tasked with filling your bookshelves with titles, and providing a nice variety is the key to success. I went one step further and put all the kids' books at the bottom, so the little ones can reach them.

You can boost your chances of selling books within a particular genre by decking out your shop with items. A skull will get folks interested in the crime genre, while a typewriter might inspire those more interested in classic fiction. You can go one step further and add signs, plants, tables, or even completely repaint the exterior. One quick note, though: it would be nice if the game added in some touchscreen controls for those portable sessions. Not a dealbreaker by any means, but something for the future, perhaps.

Generally, your days progress automatically, with customers trickling in and cute little speech bubbles popping up to demonstrate their actions within the store. Occasionally, however, someone will ask for help. At this point, you’re given a brief description of what kind of book they’re after, and it’s up to you to scan through your shelves and find the right fit. What’s great is that all of the books are real, so you’ve got your Stephen Kings, your Bill Brysons, your Agatha Christies… As a horror fan, I was delighted to see deep cuts like John Langan’s The Fisherman represented (a great Lovecraftian folk tale, by the way).

Sometimes, you simply won’t have anything to satisfy your customers’ needs (this is exacerbated if your other patrons have already stripped your shelves clean), and it can be a little heartbreaking when that happens. Generally, though, each day will complete with just a bit more money in your pocket, and this then allows you to purchase more stock and more trinkets, thus fuelling even more successful ventures later down the road.

Tiny Bookshop is a fun little experience whether you’re into reading or not, but I think it’s clear that those who can’t leave the house without a paperback will get a lot more out of it. I adore the stylised visuals, the catchy, laid-back tunes, and the satisfying loop that each day brings to the table. I often found myself going to put the game down before stopping myself to see what might happen the next day. Kind of like a great book.