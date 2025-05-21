A duck stands in a fedora and a trench coat, delivering a noir-style monologue about how his recent divorce has fueled his bread addiction. If this image doesn't tickle you, then you'd better give Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping a miss. If it does, oh boy, do we have the recommendation for you.

Much like developer Happy Broccoli's predecessor, The Secret Salami, Ghost of Glamping sees you thrown into the petty crime-ridden world of Eugene "The Duck Detective" McQuacklin, a grizzled PI who serves as both the game's protagonist and narrator. Reluctantly accompanying his reptilian roommate on a holiday to a nearby haunted glamping site (yes, really), McQuacklin is once again left to face Lady Crime, as a seemingly minor mystery surrounding some stolen camping chairs soon spirals into something much bigger.

This time around, there's a blackmailed influencer, stolen state secrets, a kidnapping, and a run-in with the supernatural to contend with, all of which can only be solved by interviewing suspects, hunting for clues, and then plugging the right bits of information into the 'Deducktions' page of McQuacklin's trusty journal.

It's a simple gameplay loop, and while some of the 'fill in the blank' investigations turn to a bit of trial and error as you fill the prompt sentence with a list of accumulated nouns to finally find the right answer, Ghost of Glamping manages to walk the fine line between predictability and surprise. We saw some plot twists coming from a mile off, but we appreciated how other threads were gradually pulled over the ~two-hour runtime.

There's a hint system standing by, in case the evidence has really stumped you, and the game can be flipped between 'Story' and 'Sleuth' modes at any time (the former flags your incorrect Deducktions to nudge you in the right direction), but anyone familiar with the likes of Ace Attorney or Professor Layton shouldn't have too much trouble cracking the case.

And that's okay! Ghost of Glamping isn't the kind of mystery that'll get under your skin and refuse to let you go until you unmask its villain. In fact, its plot is almost secondary to its presentation. McQuacklin's melodramatic monologues (all fully voice-acted, we should add), the adorable Paper Mario-style cutout sprites, the toe-tapping jazz soundtrack, and the laugh-out-loud loading screens that boast such 'facts' as "Most ducks live in houses because they are filthy rich" all add up to a bitesized mystery that oozes charm. Come on, there's even a dedicated quack button!

You'll easily polish it off in an evening, and you'll feel all the better for it. Happy Broccoli has once again pulled together a simple yet satisfying mystery that brings plenty of smiles and a handful of surprises. Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got to don our fedoras and go deliver a brooding speech in the rain.