Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I find myself in a rare position of being between games at the moment, so I've actually started to fill in one of my biggest blind spots that's haunted my backlog for years: Undertale. I know, I know, I really should have played this one already, but I haven't, alright! I'm putting things right now, I promise.

I'm only an hour or two in at this point, and it's... weird. I like it, but it's definitely weird. Stay tuned for more revelations.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Drama intensifies as I cleared Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade up to chapter 14. Not sure I will be able to finish it this weekend, but if not, it will very likely be the fault of the Pragmata and Monster Hunter Stories 3 demos. Shadow dropping Super Bomberman Collection (and Ganbare Goemon! Collection on the Japanese eShop!) was unexpected and something I will certainly make some time to revisit. Smooth progress continues on the story mode of GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, but it will have to share its wheel with the shiny and chrome new release of Carmageddon: Rogue Shift. Too many games for only 48 hours, send help!



My game of the week is Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined. I admit to not having completed the game back in the PlayStation era (too many great games coming out every single week!), but I really enjoyed the demo. Adulting truly is the greatest nemesis of JRPGs, and looking at the release schedule ahead, 2026 will indeed be the year of JRPGs on both Switches!

Gavin Lane, Editor

More Animal Crossing for me. I've recently learned the DIY recipe for Glowing Stickers and can use them to make cool custom patterns for my walls which don't have to be stuck on a square canvas. Which means the various features of my Trek-themed house can now look infinitely more impressive!

Trouble is, I now need to find a reliable supply of that weird green moss to craft the bloody things before I can customise. Lots of trips to faraway islands with Kapp'n this weekend, then. Wish me luck, folks.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

It’ll be no surprise what I’ll be playing this week. My copy of Tomodachi Life on the 3DS arrived this week so I’ve been making it a prework/morning routine of checking on my weirdos. (Yes I made Alex!) I’m really enjoying it so far and it’s perfect to get me ready for when the new one comes out. Outside of that, I have plenty more games on my backlog to finish so I’ll likely play through Dredge this weekend and finally try out the most recent DLC. I’m not far from completing the game but I can’t help but get distracted by fishing for hours and avoiding the creatures as much as possible.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

PIKMIN! I’m playing lots of Pikmin at the moment. I purchased two Game Vouchers before Nintendo killed the service, and since I finally discovered the Pikmin series last year, I thought it was about time I checked out Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Pikmin 4.

I’ve beaten Pikmin 3 already, though I’ll be jumping back in this weekend and starting it on a higher difficulty – I honestly had no idea how short it is, but it’s still a banger. Pikmin 4, meanwhile, is just on another level. It’s wonderful, and I absolutely love the new camera angle. There’s a lot of chit-chat at the beginning, but I feel like I’ve gotten through the worst of it now. This might be cropping up quite a bit in future WAYP features…

That's our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!