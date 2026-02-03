News Nintendo Announces Launch Line-Up For Switch Online Virtual Boy Two previously unreleased games are also coming in 2026

The headset feels high-quality

This is probably a given when you consider how much this thing is, but the Virtual Boy headset is really impressive from a build point of view. I was only able to handle it with a Switch 2 console already inserted, but it feels pretty weighty (while not being too heavy) and the dial you use to adjust the headset angle is strong and durable.

Even if you wind up not playing the NSO app all that much, the headset will make for a really eye-catching decoration to place on your desk or shelf. I like it a lot.

If the replica is a little pricey for you, there is also the cardboard version coming on the same day — though I didn't get to try that one out.

The lack of a Virtual Boy controller sucks

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to see Nintendo add this later down the line (gotta squeeze every penny, y’know?), but I think it’s a real shame that the proper Virtual Boy headset doesn’t come bundled with a matching controller. I can understand the cardboard variant not including one, but I really wish we could get the complete Virtual Boy experience if I’m paying top dollar for it.

My hands-on session utilised the Joy-Con 2 nestled within the grip, which wasn't ideal. I suspect using the Pro Controller will provide a better experience, but man… I need a proper Virtual Boy pad.

Once you fine-tune the screen view, it looks incredible

When I first wiggled my face into the Virtual Boy’s display, everything looked a bit off. The screen was tiny, and the focus was completely out of whack. I don’t know what the person testing it out before me was doing, but goodness, what a mess.

Thankfully, small software tweaks via certain prompts on the controller (similar to adjusting the controls in other NSO apps) allow you to customise the view, so you can shift the image left or right slightly to increase the focus, and you can increase the size of the screen so that it fits your entire viewpoint. Once you do this, the edges fade out slightly, almost as if they’re exceeding the boundaries of your peripheral vision. It looks really cool.

Oh, and if you wear glasses like I do, you'll probably be absolutely fine using the Virtual Boy. Unless they're massive Heston Blumenthal-style frames.

You’ll need a really specific environment in which to play

This is true for the original Virtual Boy too, but if you want to play this thing for a reasonable length of time, you’ll need to set up the right environment. You can’t play it without placing the VB accessory upon a flat surface, and you’ll need to make sure you’re at the right height so that you’re neither stretching up or crouching down.

Case in point, the Virtual Boy I tried was set upon a counter while I was sat upon a pretty basic high stool. The height of the stool meant that I had to curve my back forwards in order to get low enough to use the headset. If you've ever popped your chin on one of those tonometer machines at the opticians, it's a similar setup. I’m getting old, man, it hurts to do this stuff!

I suspect the ideal solution would be to set it upon a desk, then use a height-adjustable chair to get in the right position. Angling the Virtual Boy to the optimum position does help a lot too, naturally.

Many of the Virtual Boy’s games are genuinely great

It’s no secret that the Virtual Boy failed spectacularly when it originally launched back in 1995. As such, you might be under the impression that its games just aren’t very good. Well, not so! Virtual Boy Wario Land is an incredible 2D platformer that makes spectacular use of perspective, while Red Alarm is a solid wireframe shoot-em-up with clear Star Fox inspirations.

I wasn’t able to try Zero Racers or D-Hopper, since neither of them will be available at launch. But the sheer fact that both will be fully playable for the first time ever is reason enough to celebrate. What a time to be alive.