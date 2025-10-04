Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend I'll hopefully get back to Star Wars Outlaws - it's had an update since I last played, so I'm interested to see what effect that's had. I'm also keen to crack into Final Fantasy Tactics, and UFO 50 is sitting on my home screen, giving me a cheeky little wink every time I fire up my Switch. It'd be rude not to.

Elsewhere, I've had a copy of The Last Guardian sitting under the TV for about a year, and with GOTY approaching of course the urge to play games totally unrelated to 2025 is gripping me. Hey, I just finished 2017's Hollow Knight, so why not try a winner from 2016 next? *head in hands*

Actually, my instinct is to ignore games completely this weekend and deep-dive into videos, specifically YouTube videos featuring our recently departed (from the company - he's okay, everyone!) Zion -from-Nintendo-Life . The video chaps do such brilliant work, yet I often don't have the time to properly check it out. Having watched his last chat video, I'm itching to go back into the archives and (re)watch some of the many brilliant videos Zion's created over the years. Top man, that Mr. Z. He will be missed.

(Just to reiterate, he ain't dead - we'll absolutely be keeping in touch!)

Have a good one, folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still playing Super Mario Galaxy 2 this weekend, because of course I am. What a game, man. I'm also keen to play a bit more Hades II, but I feel like I might need to put that one off a bit until I'm in the right mood.

I also got Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, so that's on my radar. Again, I've got a lot on right now, so chances are I'll probably just chill out with some Galaxy 2 before I get properly invested in a new game.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I’m away in Paris this weekend, so Switchin’ might have to take a backseat for a little while, but it feels fitting that the hours spent on the Eurostar are filled with a game all about love. Okay, it’s Hades II and okay, I don’t actually know whether it’s all that much about love, but it does feature Aphrodite, the goddess of love, so that has to carry my imagery some way, right?

Either way, I’ve only got a couple of roguelike runs under my belt at this point, but boy does it feel good to be back in a Hades mood! Getting to grips with attacks, building up my weapons arsenal, wooing gods with Nectar, this is all the good stuff that I’ll be looking fondly back on in a couple of weeks.

Death to Chronos, and all that, dear readers. Have a good one!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

An excellent mech game that I skipped last week has will be my go-to game this weekend. I have about half the missions cleared on Gearbits and I hope to tackle the remaining ones before Monday hits. Hades II progress continues, with every run brining another titbit to the story of Melinoë. Hope to find some time to revisit both Mario Galaxies, really fond memories of a simpler time in my life.

UFO 50 report: 26 of 50 games played. Made it past the halfway mark! Caramel Caramel is excellent but Porgy is the biggest challenge of the week. Pesky, pesky giant shark...

Game of the week is (yet again!) Star Wars Outlaws. Tatooine is far bigger than I was expecting with vast open desert areas, secret caves, Jawas and if I squint really, really hard I can pretend I’m on Arrakis. Looking forward to reaching the main end game story arch.

Well, that's what we have planned for this most Mario of weekends, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.