Nightdive Studios has announced yet another remaster for release later this year on 4th December 2025 (which, as a reminder, clashes with both Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Octopath Traveler 0).
Confirmed for "PC and consoles", Blood: Refreshed Supply is an updated version of the studio's 2019 remaster, Blood: Fresh Supply, which itself was a remaster of, uh, Blood. The original game launched in 1997 and was developed by the now-defunct Monolith Productions.
This new version benefits from a bunch of added extras, including add-ons Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage, new Marrow and Death Wish missions, behind-the-scenes content revealing key development details, and more.
But of course, just having this on the Switch is pretty cool in itself, and it's also been confirmed that a Switch 2 version will be arriving in 2026. Presumably this will boast the 4K/120fps performance seen on the other platforms, but we'll have to wait and see.
- The legendary blood-soaked shooter comes to consoles for the very first time!
- Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S
- Fully customizable keyboard and controller gamepad support
- Extended modding support, including support for existing mods
- Local split-screen and cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to eight players — co-op, PvP Bloodbath”, and classic 4v4 team-based “Capture The Flag” modes
- CD and MIDI music support
- Includes existing add-ons Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage
- New mission scenarios, Marrow and Death Wish, pump new blood into… Blood! Marrow will be available at launch, while Death Wish will release as a free post-launch update.