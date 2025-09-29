Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Nightdive Studios has announced yet another remaster for release later this year on 4th December 2025 (which, as a reminder, clashes with both Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Octopath Traveler 0).

Confirmed for "PC and consoles", Blood: Refreshed Supply is an updated version of the studio's 2019 remaster, Blood: Fresh Supply, which itself was a remaster of, uh, Blood. The original game launched in 1997 and was developed by the now-defunct Monolith Productions.

This new version benefits from a bunch of added extras, including add-ons Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage, new Marrow and Death Wish missions, behind-the-scenes content revealing key development details, and more.

But of course, just having this on the Switch is pretty cool in itself, and it's also been confirmed that a Switch 2 version will be arriving in 2026. Presumably this will boast the 4K/120fps performance seen on the other platforms, but we'll have to wait and see.