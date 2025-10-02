Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Happy Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 release day on Switch! Whether you're buying one (or both) of the classic Wii platformers for the Switch — which also have a free patch for Switch 2 — you'll probably want a good idea of how each of them look and run, and what the differences are between their older versions.

Well, Digital Foundry has the lowdown on just what Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 play and run like on both consoles, and in comparison to the Wii versions (and All-Stars, in Galaxy 1's case).

And, really, it's a clean upgrade overall, with the big winner being the updated textures. Paired with the resolution boost on both Switch 1 (1080p) and Switch 2 (4K), all textures — from grass to walls to even the shiny stars — the games look beautiful. You can see the stitching in Mario's dungarees now!

Mario Galaxy 2 is obviously the highlight here, as this wasn't rereleased alongside its predecessor before now, and the jump is significant. Sharper character models and polygons mean the game looks the best it can, and we're delighted.

For both games, there are very few drops on the Switch 1 version, and even fewer on Switch 2, meaning these are the prettiest versions of the game to play. The only real downsides come from the lower bitrate in cutscenes, and there's colour-banding in the sky in a handful of places.

Regardless, this is a lovely — if pricey — treat for fans of Super Mario Galaxy. And for those of you who've never played these games before? You're in for some magic.

Let us know if you're impressed with Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch in the comments.