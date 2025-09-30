Nintendo hasn't wasted any time patching and updating the Switch 2 since it arrived on the scene in June, and following an update at the beginning of this month, Nintendo has now bumped the Switch 2 (and Switch) firmware up to Version 20.5.0.

Once again, the focus is on "stability improvements" making the new hybrid hardware super stable. Here's what you can expect, courtesy of the official Nintendo support patch notes:

Ver. 20.5.0 (Released September 29, 2025)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If we find out anything else about this latest update (or if there are any compatibility fixes for existing Switch titles), we'll let you know. This follows an update at the start of the month, which also included stability improvements. Nintendo released multiple stability fixes in July and earlier in June as well.

To manually perform this latest system update, navigate to System Settings > System Update > and from there you should be able to download and update your system.