Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is now available for the Switch, and to celebrate this launch, Nintendo has added some new tracks to its Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers.

This includes the Super Mario Galaxy 'Good Night' track and Super Mario Galaxy 2 tracks 'Twins' and 'Special Someone'.





Super Mario Galaxy: "To celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the new track Good Night has been added." October 2, 2025





Super Mario Galaxy 2: "To celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the new tracks Twins and Special Someone have been added." October 2, 2025

This follows an update to the app earlier this week, which added the Princess Peach: Showtime! album. Nintendo also added the Super Mario Galaxy 2 soundtrack to the service last month.