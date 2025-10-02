Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is now available for the Switch, and to celebrate this launch, Nintendo has added some new tracks to its Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers.
This includes the Super Mario Galaxy 'Good Night' track and Super Mario Galaxy 2 tracks 'Twins' and 'Special Someone'.
This follows an update to the app earlier this week, which added the Princess Peach: Showtime! album. Nintendo also added the Super Mario Galaxy 2 soundtrack to the service last month.