It's always difficult to say goodbye to someone, and today we bid farewell to our lovely, lovely video producer Zion Grassl, who is leaving Nintendo Life for pastures new.
Zion joined us all the way back in 2019, and helped our YouTube channel grow exponentially as we navigated the world of the Nintendo Switch. His enthusiasm and infectious passion for all things Nintendo really struck a chord with our viewers, and we're incredibly sad to see him go.
He leaves us with some truly incredible videos, including the hugely ambitious 'I Tried 3DS StreetPass For 365 Days', the hour-long 'The MOTHER We Share' documentary, and the delightfully ridiculous 'I Bought 100 Copies of Mario Paint for the Art'. We simply cannot put a price on Zion's remarkable contributions to the channel, and we're certain that wherever he ends up next, he'll go on to do even greater things.
On a more personal note, I (yes, me, Ollie) am incredibly grateful for Zion's friendship over the years. His presence during my first trip to LA for Summer Game Fest was immensely comforting, and it made the trip infinitely more enjoyable. He truly is one of the most caring, uplifting spirits you could ever hope to meet, and I'm proud to call him my friend.
So from me, and from all of us here at Nintendo Life, we wish Zion the very best of luck. If you want to keep up with his work, you can find him on socials under the handle @ZionDood. In the meantime, please do continue to support the wonderful work that Alex and Felix continue to do over on our YouTube Channel.
Love you, Zion!
If you have any favourite memories or anything you'd like to say to Zion, please leave a comment down below and let your thoughts be known.
I can't tell you how much it's been a pleasure having Zion on the team here. He's such a lovely person and brings an amazing energy to his work, he will be missed! All the best for the future my @ziondood!
Zion, you've been a treasure and a wonderful addition to NintendoLife! You will definitely be missed!
We love you bro. Thank you for all of your wonderful work here. <3
I don't think I know nearly enough about the team, here. Is there a "meet the team" page, set of YouTube vids or something?
Leaving Nintendo Life is not really "the end," it is a new beginning for Zion. Good luck, Zion!
All the best in your future endeavors, Zion!
@Jayenkai We have a Staff Page, and you can click each member's name to find out more.
https://www.nintendolife.com/staff
You've brightened hundreds of my days Zion, so thank you, and all the best for the future.
Zion might be leaving NintendoLife professionally, but he's always going to be one of the biggest parts of the NintendoLife family.
We love you Zion, and the content you shared with us has been truly wonderful, one-of-a-kind projects that I really believe no one else could have made. I look forward to seeing what you do in the future, and REALLY looking forward to that Mario Paint follow-up.
You stay safe out there Zion, and we'll see you around. Going to miss you!
Thanks for all the great videos you put out Zion! I hope you'll keep making great content whatever it is you will be doing next!
I will still be bugging you for information on shutter speeds and focal distances, @ziondood! You cannot escape!
You will be missed my friend! 😊
oh my god very sad to see you go, you always made me laugh and your videos are just pure genius. good luck with your future adventures!!!
Best of luck in your future. I’ve enjoyed your work as well!
Man, I was afraid of this happening for a while now. It's hitting me harder than I thought it would. Good luck in your future endeavors, Zion!
I watch a lot of Nintendo Life's video reviews and the ones Zion adapted were always fun.
Wishing him the best of luck on future endeavors!
New Adventures await! Thank you for your chill and thoughtful approach in videos, your love for rpg's and game preservation and your subtle (and sometimes not so subtle...thinking of those Christmas vids!) humor that gave your vids such a cozy feeling!
I'll definitely keep an eye out for your next step, good luck and have fun! ☺️
Thanks for the memories Zion and I wish you well in your future endeavors
Nooo, oh no! After Jon's leaving another one of the greats.
Wish you all the best, Zion!
Wish you the best going forward, Zion - thank you for everything here on Nintendo Life (for me personally your articles on the site in particular)!
You’ve been part of the second great triumvirate of gaming voices that I’ve had the honour to follow - the first being that nutty bunch of Rignall, Penn & Liddon in ZZAP!64 a whole - Christ on fire, 40 years ago now.
Whatever you get up to next, Zion, I wish you every success.
You will be missed Zion, thank you for all the great memories!, Nintendo Life won't be the same without you!
Devastating! You are such a genuine, passionate warm presence and have both excellent takes and tastes!
You've come along such a long way since you started and I hope I run into further creations of yours in the future.
All the best for the future Zion! And thanks for the great video content.
Will there be a new addition at Nintendo Life? I assume so.
It’s about time if you ask me. I jest; I really enjoyed your content over the years. Best of luck to your future endeavors!
His room grew darker /
His hair grew longer /
While our shared love for Zion /
Grew stronger and stronger
You will be missed!
I guess YouTube pays better
That's a bummer, best of luck to you on your journey!
All the best, Zion!
Thank you for playing! Your new Game+ journey starts here ^_^
Aww I'm sad to hear this news, but also convinced you will go on to do more great things. I want thank you for your contributions to NintendoLife. I have always appreciated your kindness and the flair of wholesomeness you add to everything you created. You had an indescribable part in turning NintendoLife into the amazing and positive community I enjoy tapping into everyday.
I wish you all the best for the future and stay safe out there Zion! ❤️
With such a cool name, you are guaranteed to stand out anywhere. Thanks for the hard work and best of luck!
Oh Zion❤, outside of how much you brought to the group dynamic and your fantastic documentaries on topics I don't think anyone else would dream of covering (looking at you Mario Paint!), you have always come across as such a... genuinely lovely human being!
You will be sorely missed and I hope that whatever you do next will be just as fulfilling.
It’s been great seeing the videos you’ve made over the years, Zion. Your passion and enthusiasm to what you talk about truly made your videos such a joy to watch. Best wishes for the future!
Zion, we hardly knew thee.
Zion's videos have been great to watch and his experiment and video around street pass was a fantastic watch. Wishing him all the best of luck for whatever he's doing next.
P.s does anyone know what his band is called? Never been able to find it
Best wishes for the future, your videos were very fun to watch! ❤
Loved your Mario paint video idea! All the best Zion you’ll be missed not just by the NL team but us readers as well! 💪
