It's always difficult to say goodbye to someone, and today we bid farewell to our lovely, lovely video producer Zion Grassl, who is leaving Nintendo Life for pastures new.

Zion joined us all the way back in 2019, and helped our YouTube channel grow exponentially as we navigated the world of the Nintendo Switch. His enthusiasm and infectious passion for all things Nintendo really struck a chord with our viewers, and we're incredibly sad to see him go.

He leaves us with some truly incredible videos, including the hugely ambitious 'I Tried 3DS StreetPass For 365 Days', the hour-long 'The MOTHER We Share' documentary, and the delightfully ridiculous 'I Bought 100 Copies of Mario Paint for the Art'. We simply cannot put a price on Zion's remarkable contributions to the channel, and we're certain that wherever he ends up next, he'll go on to do even greater things.

On a more personal note, I (yes, me, Ollie) am incredibly grateful for Zion's friendship over the years. His presence during my first trip to LA for Summer Game Fest was immensely comforting, and it made the trip infinitely more enjoyable. He truly is one of the most caring, uplifting spirits you could ever hope to meet, and I'm proud to call him my friend.

So from me, and from all of us here at Nintendo Life, we wish Zion the very best of luck. If you want to keep up with his work, you can find him on socials under the handle @ZionDood. In the meantime, please do continue to support the wonderful work that Alex and Felix continue to do over on our YouTube Channel.

Love you, Zion!

If you have any favourite memories or anything you'd like to say to Zion, please leave a comment down below and let your thoughts be known.