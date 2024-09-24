Ahead of the Switch "successor" announcement, it seems Nintendo has submitted a "mysterious new wireless device" to the Federal Communications Commission last weekend.
As reported by The Verge, the "CLO-001 model number" doesn't actually reveal what it is, but it is believed to be an "entirely new product". The descriptions tag it as a "wireless device" rather than a console or controller.
"The CLO-001 is surprisingly light on wireless technology — there’s no 5GHz or 6GHz Wi-Fi radio and no Bluetooth, but it does sport a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio and a 24GHz mmWave sensor."
Additional documents apparently show there's no "body-worn accessory" attached, it also doesn't have a battery and operates plugged in with a USB-C charger (the same ones already shipped with Switch products).
What could be "the most interesting detail" apparently is the 24GHz mmWave sensor, which has led to theories it could be a "radar sensor to track movement", follow gestures, or detect nearby activity.
Again, nobody seems to know at this stage what this mystery device might be, with the source also suggesting it could be something like a "new gesture control interface" or even an "upgraded dock" for a device at a place like Super Nintendo World.
Or is Nintendo returning to its "quality-of-life" initiative? If we hear any updates, we'll let you know.
[source apps.fcc.gov, via theverge.com]
Comments
The wii returns?
The Wii Vitality Sensor returns!
woah…this is interesting. excited to see all the people putting their clown masks in the comments.
no bluetooth though…has to be a controller right? hopefully the rumour abt this being magnetic is true :3
Definitely gonna be a Wii/WiiU gimmick for the switch(2). It's a sensor bar. I don't think that could be more obvious. Lol. I'm thinking our "WiiUPad" is going to be the new Nintendo Switch this time around. Which would lead to all of the rumors of the 'second screen' actually being this.(Your TV) Nintendo is going to actually be able to put their failed invention to work with the wide audience the switch has. Can't wait! WiiU was my favorite console from Nintendo aside from SNES.
The Wii Phone
Introducing the Nintendo Kinect!
Interesting that the recent leak of the Switch 2 has the top USB-C that this will plug into, I assume.
So, that will mean we can expect a Mario or Wii Sports type game on launch and possibly packaged with the Switch 2 to sell the conept
Street pass will be implemented for Switch 2
