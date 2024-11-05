Blimey, has it already been three months since the last lot?
Yes, it's time for another round of Nintendo financial results, and we can soon expect the usual investor Q&A with Shuntaro Furukawa and co. deflecting questions about the Switch "successor" and then explaining how the Nintendo Music app is one example of the company's continued efforts to increase the value of NSO, and that the Nintendo Museum is helping spread awareness of its IP, and that the expansion of the theme parks and upcoming movie plans... yadda yadda, etc. etc.
Despite speculation that it might spice things up with a Switch 2 reveal prior to publishing its six-month financials, Nintendo has just gone ahead and posted the results without any seasoning for stockholders.
To quickly summarise, hardware and software numbers are down across the board. The firm has reduced its hardware sales forecast for FY24/25 by 1 million and its software sales forecast by 5 million. Coupled with a slump in profits due to R&D expenditure, a weak yen, and everything on the year-on-year charts pointing down, it's easy to see this as a gloomy day in Kyoto.
However, for anybody who's keeping even one eye on the state of Nintendo in particular, as well as the wider industry, there's absolutely nothing surprising here.