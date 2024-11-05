Nintendo has released its latest financial data covering the first six-month period for FY2025 and, as part of that, it has updated the top ten best-selling games list once more.
The only major change we can see with this one is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has usurped Super Mario Party to claim the eighth position. We'd also predicted a similar shift with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Sword and Shield, but alas, it seems as though both Pokémon generations are selling at a fairly similar rate at the moment (with Scarlet and Violet enjoying slightly higher sales), leading to a bit of a stalemate.
Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell reasonably well, increasing its total sales by 1.37 million from Nintendo's previous update, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to cross the 21 million unit barrier.
Here's the breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).
|Game
|Q1 25 (millions)
|Q2 25 (millions)
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|62.90
|64.27
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|45.85
|46.45
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|34.66
|35.14
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|32.05
|32.29
|Super Mario Odyssey
|28.21
|28.50
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|26.35
|26.44
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|
25.29
|25.69
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|20.80
|21.04
|Super Mario Party
|20.84
|20.98
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|17.61
|17.77
Nintendo has also revealed its latest hardware figures for the Nintendo Switch, noting another downward trend resulting in a lowering of its overal fiscal year forecast. We've all got our fingers crossed for a new console announcement in the coming weeks and months, but for now, we'll just bop our heads to some tunes on Nintendo Music.
Did you pick up any of the top ten best-selling games recently? Which one is your favourite of the bunch? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
I wish Mario Wonder had gotten up there but apparently it hasn't been selling much this year. It always feels a little silly to see new super mario bros U in the top 10 list; good game, but Switch has it's own 2D Mario now!
Looks like the two Pokemons are in a close race.
Unsurprisingly the usual games other than some positions shifting as mentioned by the article, at this point I expect at most U Deluxe getting kicked out of this top 10 and even that is no easy feat!
The Switch had a very good run this generation. I do hope the Switch 2 would be able to keep the momentum.
Go go go Tears of the Kingdom! Next stop: Pokemon. You'll get to surpass them, we trust you.
i think Nintendo was comparing 2024 quarters @Ollie Reynolds, not 2025 quarters.
My Animal Crossing New Horizons is more than 1050 hours gameplay.
This really cements my feeling that Animal Crossing will be a launch title for the new console.
@Twilite9 I don't see that happening. Animal Crossing is more a system pusher and not really a system seller. You'll need a decent installed base for AC to be a hit.
I think the launch line up will be:
1. MarioKart 10
2. Splatoon 4
3. Metroid Prime 4 4K (as a seperate release to the Switch version)
maybe 4. New 3D mario game.
And ofcourse (I'm 99% sure about that) Switch games will run on the Switch 2 as well, with day one patches for a handful games to allow for higher quality in those games.
