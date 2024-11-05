Nintendo has released its latest financial data covering the first six-month period for FY2025 and, as part of that, it has updated the top ten best-selling games list once more.

The only major change we can see with this one is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has usurped Super Mario Party to claim the eighth position. We'd also predicted a similar shift with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Sword and Shield, but alas, it seems as though both Pokémon generations are selling at a fairly similar rate at the moment (with Scarlet and Violet enjoying slightly higher sales), leading to a bit of a stalemate.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell reasonably well, increasing its total sales by 1.37 million from Nintendo's previous update, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to cross the 21 million unit barrier.

Here's the breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).

Nintendo has also revealed its latest hardware figures for the Nintendo Switch, noting another downward trend resulting in a lowering of its overal fiscal year forecast. We've all got our fingers crossed for a new console announcement in the coming weeks and months, but for now, we'll just bop our heads to some tunes on Nintendo Music.

