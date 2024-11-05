As expected, Nintendo did mention the upcoming Switch successor as part of its latest financial release, but reiterated that its plans around the eventual announcement have not changed.

As covered by Reuters, president Shuntaro Furukawa stated during an online press conference that there will be no change to Nintendo's current plan to announce the 'Switch 2' by the end of the financial year (March 2025). In other words, then, if you thought the Switch's diminishing sales would spur the company on to reveal its successor, then you might want to temper your expectations.

Of course, an announcement could still arrive at any time, but it seems increasingly unlikely to occur in 2024 at this point. Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda has stated that "Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult; you would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season". He noted that the company's share price would remain under pressure as investors look to write off a potential 2024 reveal.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch has managed to surpass 146 million units sold, but Nintendo has reduced its forecast for the remainder of the financial year thanks to lower than expected sales. It has a relatively strong line-up of software releases going into 2025, but it's safe to say that we're ready for the next generation now.