Yesterday, Nintendo surprised us all when it announced that Xenoblade Chronicles X would be making its way over to Switch in a swanky new 'Definitive Edition' package. For a sweet couple of minutes, our minds were focused on the Switch's 2025 line-up and the sheer mass of Monolith Soft RPG goodness that we'll soon have at our fingertips.

Ha, that was short-lived.

As we awoke to the sweet sound of our Alarmo this morning, our minds were back on 'Switch 2'. Why? Well, apart from the fact that we hadn't thought about Nintendo's next console for approximately three minutes, next week (5th November) is when Nintendo reveals its quarterly financial report, and the ensuing investor meeting has got some theorising that a preliminary hardware announcement might be around the corner. Sigh. Strap in, folks.

Let's start with the theory at hand, courtesy of Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (the one who initially claimed that 'Switch 2' wouldn't be coming our way until 2025). In a recent YouTube livestream (via ExtremeTech), Lippe mused that next week's investor meeting might have created the perfect environment for Nintendo to reveal its next piece of hardware. According to Lippe's theory, the Big N has a window up until 1st November to showcase its new bit of kit and pre-empt any questions that might be thrown its way during the financial call.

This makes a bit of sense sense. Nintendo buttered up its investors before the Q4 meeting back in May with the reveal that a 'Switch 2' announcement is coming "this fiscal year". Rumours over the past few months have been claiming that hardware news is coming 'this week' ('No, this week. No, this week. No, thi-' ah, you get the picture), there's every chance that Nintendo could do the same before the November financial report and keep things peachy in money land.

As for that 1st November deadline, that mostly checks out, too. Nintendo tends to make its big announcements on Wednesdays or Thursdays; the OG Switch reveal came on 20th October 2016, which was a Thursday, and most Directs have landed mid-week in the years since. And with the Fiscal Year Ending March 2025 Six Months Earnings Release and an investor meeting looming next Tuesday, Nintendo might sneak in ahead of the curve and announce something on the closest mid-week day, Thursday 31st Oct. Wait, that's tomorrow!

A Friday announcement isn't impossible, but for something this big, a weekend reveal feels out of the question — though, realistically, nothing is "out of the question" with Nintendo. Monday or Tuesday next week also feels a little too close to the meeting itself.

There's also the fact that former Nintendo leaker 'Pyoro' changed his now-private Twitter account name to the 'Eyes' emoji and his banner to an Alarmo this week — though we're really barking up the wrong tree if we're putting any weight in that 'evidence'.

All of that said, the theory is still just that: a theory. Questions loosely related to 'Switch 2' have popped up at just about every investor meeting for the past five years and Nintendo has batted them away with the usual industry speak that we are all so used to — "We'll have something to reveal when the time is right for us to reveal something"... or something. We got our hardware nugget back in May, confirming that something would be revealed before the end of March 2025, so it's not as if Nintendo's in a rush to reveal anything else just yet.

Then we still bump up against the whole timing issue. This week has already seen Nintendo reveal a big-hitter for Switch in 2025, and two big announcements in the space of 48 hours feel like a stretch even for the most unpredictable of companies. All of that happening this close to Christmas, with OG Switch consoles still on many-a lists to Santa? We don't know.

But what do you think? Do you think that next week's financial report might prompt Nintendo to give us some more 'Switch 2' news and pre-empt any investor questions in the process? Or is all this just another pipe dream? You can let us know in the following poll and then take to the comments to share your theories.

