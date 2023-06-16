Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over.Today, Ollie recaps his first trip to LA and Summer Game Fest...
“Hey look, Katsuhiro Harada’s over there.”
“Oh my God, Phil Spencer’s walking right towards us!”
“Dude, was that Takashi Iizuka?”
For industry veterans, I imagine events like Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards are very much old hat by this point. Heck, before it fell by the wayside, E3 had been the go-to industry event for pretty much two decades, at least when it came to mindshare. But for this first-timer, it was admittedly difficult at times to separate the professional from the fan.
I mean, can you blame me? In the space of three days, I not only got to hang out with the delightful Zion-from-Nintendo-Life Grassl and Push Square’s esteemed Liam Croft, but I also met and interacted with dozens of industry legends that I’ve admired for decades. I’m only surprised that I didn’t geek out even more, to be honest.
Now, I could go deep into the weeds and really analyse the increased validity of Summer Game Fest in an age where E3 — and certainly the E3 of old — no longer exists. While I will touch on what perhaps needs to be improved for future events, I really just want to communicate what a wonderful experience the trip turned out to be.
The Journey Begins…
The outgoing flight, which Liam and I caught together, left London Heathrow at about 10:45 am BST on the Wednesday before Summer Game Fest. The journey lasted for a little over ten hours, but thanks to the magic of time zones, we went back in time eight hours, landing in LAX shortly before 1:00 pm PT. Needless to say, we were both pooped. There’s just something about outgoing flights that makes time slow to a crawl beyond the time-zone hopping. Perhaps it’s the anticipation.
Thankfully, Zion, who met us at our hotel in downtown LA, had the perfect remedy: a trip to Universal Studios and, more specifically, Super Nintendo World. Yes, please! So we dropped off our bags, freshened up, and caught the next Uber straight to the resort.
I’m not being overly dramatic when I say this, but if you ever get a chance to visit Super Nintendo World, gazing upon the incredible set designs for the first time is like getting hit by a freight train; it’s truly breathtaking. That said, we knew time was against us, so we limited our visit to trying out Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the AR-supported ride, and checking out the gift shops.
When all’s said and done, I found Super Nintendo World slightly underwhelming. Granted, we didn’t do everything there is to do there, and Toad’s Café was fully booked for the day by the time we arrived, but if you’re considering visiting LA purely to experience Super Nintendo World, I’d advise you to temper your expectations.
The Mario Kart ride is definitely fun, but perhaps not worth the 75-minute queue, and everything else worth doing there requires you to purchase a special wristband. As part of the larger Universal theme park that also contains areas dedicated to The Simpsons, Jurassic World, and more, it's definitely worth checking out.