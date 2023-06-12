When Square Enix's Foamstars was announced during the recent PlayStation Showcase, Nintendo fans everywhere were thinking one thing: "Er, Splatoon-much!?"
After going hands-on with Foamstars for 45 minutes at Summer Game Fest, this exclamation still rings true. It definitely looks like Splatoon, and it also feels like Splatoon. That said, it also does just about enough to stand on its own two feet, with foam proving to be a welcome change from the ink used in Nintendo's iconic online team shooter.
If there's one word we can use to sufficiently sum up our time with the game, it's "messy". Foamstars is incredibly messy, and we don't just mean in the sense that you're spraying foam in every direction; the muddy visuals, shaky performance, and gameplay mechanics all add up to form an experience that, while certainly fun, can't hold a candle to Splatoon's slick, exceptionally polished presentation.
Now, we played a relatively early build of Foamstars, so everything we mention here may well be smoothed out in time for launch; we certainly hope so, at least.
On a positive note, Foamstars is most definitely a fun time; there's no denying that. By utilising globs of foam instead of liquid ink, you can essentially mould your own terrain on the fly, allowing you to build makeshift blockades against your enemies, or get the drop on an unsuspecting opponent from above. It's cool, and it's really this aspect that makes Foamstars stand out from Nintendo's own creation.
The game mode we played was also quite different from what you might be used to in Splatoon. Instead of coating the ground in foam with a view to cover as much of the area as possible, Foamstars instead features a more straightforward deathmatch concept, with each team possessing seven lives. When you've managed to wipe out the opposing team (or vice versa), the best performer on the losing team will be designated the 'Star Player'. They then receive a huge boost in health and is clearly marked on the map, so your job is to either hunt down or defend the Star Player.
It's a neat concept, and a couple of our matches wound up with both team's Star Players revealing themselves, so there was a careful balance to be made in chasing down the opposing team's Star Player whilst also ensuring your own is well defended. Needless to say, things got pretty heated.
Where Foamstars falls short, however, is that it just isn't a particularly polished experience; at least, not yet. Despite running on a PS5, the performance was pretty woeful at times, with the frame rate stuttering during more chaotic moments. Not only that, but because foam is flying in every direction from both teams, it can often be difficult to see what's going on.
This is particularly noticeable when one of your teammates has been downed. When you or a buddy has been hit enough, rather than dying outright, you'll become entombed in a bunch of foam, becoming a 'foamball', if you will. During this state, you can be revived within a short time frame, but your opponents can also ram into you and end your life. Despite markers pinpointing your teammates, it's really difficult to gauge where exactly they are on the map, so it can be quite tricky making your way to them before your enemies do. We're not sure whether a bump in performance will solve this or if the sheer amount of foam needs to be toned down a bit. Either way, it's definitely a problem.
We're also interested to find out just how much content is going to be in the full game. The mode we played was certainly fun, but we're unsure whether it could hold our attention for very long. We're confident that more modes will be introduced later down the line, but Square Enix is being quite cagey at the moment. Not only that, but it's currently unknown whether microtransactions will play a role in the full game. Given Square Enix's ongoing commitment to NFTs, we're concerned that Foamstars could be hosed down with microtransactions.
We remain hopeful that Foamstars can come close to matching the sheer success of Splatoon. There's no reason why the PS5 and PS4 can't have their own quirky multiplayer title like this, and Foamstars absolutely has heaps of potential. From what we've seen so far, however, we're not completely convinced, and Splatoon fans concerned they might have to split their attention between two similar games have anything to worry about.
Have you been convinced by what you've seen from Foamstars so far, or do you think Splatoon fans can rest easy? Let us know.
Comments (19)
Curious what non-Nintendough fanboys think of it.
Yeah, they definitely aren’t shy about where they got the idea for the game from. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Bug Fables does the same thing with Paper Mario. Doesn’t stop it from, in my opinion, surpassing the Paper Mario series in quality.
„Related games“, lmao.
Lose sleep?
SSB > PSASBR
Splatoon > Foamsters
🤷♂️
I’m a little surprised this is Square, but then again they have been making some questionable choices in recent years. Just doesn’t seem like their kind of project, imo
Pah! I may not be that bothered since something like Pokémon can have games inspired by it but this still looks and feels like the bad kind of knockoff. Will there even be a story mode? What’s the lore? Square’s characteristic caginess doesn’t help. It’s not good if this is struggling on a PS5. I’ll be surprised if it’s fresh and STAYS fresh!
I think Splatoon is the lamest Nintendo property of the last decade, so I don't much care for Foamstars.
That said, much like how there are alternatives to Pokemon and Smash that are waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better games than the originals, if you're into this sort of game, you should at least give it a chance.
My initial reaction was that it looked terrible and then I proceeded to forget about its existence until I saw this article.
I mean if you are going to do a heavily Splatoon "inspired" game then do it properly. Surely it isn't that hard if the ideas legwork has been done so much in advance!
flatlery the sincery form of copy
The way the foam works looks like they wanted to have a "Splatoon, but slightly different" and ended up with a mechanic that literally just gets in the way of the fun.
@blindsquarel Fantastic indie but not as good as TTYD surely?
@LEGEND_MARIOID
Your right it isn’t as good, it’s better.
Honestly I like this way more then splatoon
I’m a Splatoon player. It’s good that the ink shooter has a competition against a rival. Finally…I think it help leverage Splatoon’s space in a way to be better and always improve.
This one will be SE's multiplayer version of Balan Wonderworld.
They'd do better if they saved the cash and shut down production now.
Games like this will be oftenly have nasty business practices behind.
@Fiskern the foam is instead their Splatoon/Fortnite mashup.
This is what SE does now. They sit in a boardroom and spitball how they can capitalize on the ideas of much better and endlessly more talented developers. "What is most popular right now?" "How about if we just made Splatoon and Fortnite...BUT TOGETHER."
But instead of copying well - using the old adage 'the sincerest form of flattery" - the end product is subpar. Not even subpar standards really.
@axelhander
what smash-like game is "waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay" better than smash?
im not looking for a fight lol, just curious ✌️
