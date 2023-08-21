Charles Martinet — the legendary voice of Mario, who made his mainline debut as the plumber in Super Mario 64 — is stepping back from the microphone and will no longer be recording his voice for Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and many other characters.

Nintendo made the announcement on Twitter today, confirming that the iconic voice actor will be "stepping back from recording character voices from our games". But don't worry, as Martinet won't be stepping away from Mario entirely. Nintendo has created a brand new role for the actor: Mario Ambassador.

This brand new role will likely involve promoting the plumber's merchandise, movies, and of course the games, so we couldn't think of a better person to don the cap. But we'd be lying if we said that we weren't heartbroken — Martinet is Mario to millions across the world, and we'll miss his voice massively.

So, from Nintendo Life and the community, we want to say a big "Thank you!" to the voice of a generation — for shaping an iconic character and helping us to fall in love with the plumber. And Wario too, of course. We don't know who will be replacing Martinet as the voice of Mario in the games, but we wish them the best of luck. This means that Martinet's last role will likely be Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is out this October, although many people aren't even confident that Martinet's voice is present.