Nintendo has announced that it will be broadcasting a special Nintendo Direct presentation focusing on the upcoming launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Clocking in at roughly 15 minutes in length, the Direct will air on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET / 12am AET.
Nintendo is promising an "in-depth look" at the game, so we can safely assume that there will be plenty of gameplay footage, and maybe even an announcement or two (Super Mario Bros. Wonder amiibo, anyone?)
We'll be around to cover all the news as it happens, so make sure to join us at the appropriate time on Thursday!