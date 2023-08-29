As excited as I am for this game, I'm not sure a 2D platformer really needs its own dedicated Direct. I hope this doesn't mean there won't be a September Direct. This game must have a lot more to it than we think. I could definitely see it being longer than the traditional 8-world Mario game. I could see us beating Bowser I'm World 8, but then having like 4 Special Worlds with post-game content to bring the total to 12. Basically like what Super Mario 3D World did. Pikmin 4 already has an abundance of post-game content, and I'd love to see Nintendo continue to embrace that.

As far as what this Direct will show us... I'm pretty confident there are more playable characters in store beyond Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, Yoshi, and Daisy. Toadette is the most obvious, since she was already playable in NSMBU DX. Rosalina was unlockable at the end of 3D World, so I think she's another safe bet. But I hope it's finally time we get Wario and Waluigi, who were highly requested even back when NSMB Wii was announced and I think may have even been in the beta of the game if I remember correctly. Pauline would also get a lot of people excited.

I think there's going to be an in-game shop where you can unlock different playable characters and maybe even costumes using those purple coins seen in the trailer, similar to the Crazy Cap store in Odyssey. We'll also probably see some new power-ups in addition to the Elephant Mario. I'd love to see classic abilities like the Cape Feather, Frog Suit, and Hammer Suits return, but this game doesn't seem interested in re-treading old ground, so I'm not getting my hopes up.

I think they may also show off a new Versus mode in addition to the standard co-op. It'd be cool if they brought back the battle mode from Super Mario All-Stars / Super Mario Advance that's based on the 1983 arcade game. Oh, and there was a listing that suggested online support, so that would be a big new feature to announce in a Direct. They could even have a mission mode similar to the challenges in NSMBU, which were a lot of fun.

What else could we possibly see...? Hmm, amiibo support and maybe a brand-new amiibo to coincide with the game. If Pauline is playable, there you go--perfect. Maybe some new special-edition JoyCon, like a red and green for Mario and Luigi. Obviously, we'll also see more level themes, a better view of the world map, and at least one boss fight in action.

It's hard to fathom what they could possibly have left to reveal in a 15-minute Direct, but that has really raised my expectations into thinking this is going to be a very content-heavy game that will take you dozens of hours to 100% complete like Pikmin 4 was. On August 31, we'll be left saying, "This may not be Odyssey 2, but this is still a triple-A Mario game."