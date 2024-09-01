Hi folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Astro Boy: Omega Factor for the Game Boy Advance, and would you believe it, we had a draw! Both the EU/NA and Japanese variants bagged 50% of the vote each, so uhh... We've either got two winners or no winner at all. We'll let you decide!

This time, we're looking at Super R-Type for the SNES. Recently released on Nintendo Switch Online, this 1991 shoot-em-up is a bondfide classic, and its box art designs are all pretty badass too. It's a classic three-way brawl this week, with a trio of distinctly unique designs, so we're very interested to see how this one plays out.

But enough chatter... have at you!

let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

This is the 'iconic' box design for Super R-Type, right? The menacing creature floating front and centre is instantly recognisable to both R-Type fans and newcomers alike. It's an impactful piece and really illustrates what the actual gameplay is going to be like. We love it.

Europe

Europe's design is a bit more, shall we say, tamer. There are a few explosions and whatnot, but the focus is on the ship, with a whole bunch of text on the left-hand side. Both the NA and EU designs share the same font design for the title, which is good, because it rocks.

Japan

We're not super confident on what the heck is going on here, but goodness, it's a cool design regardless. The vertical orientation really makes the image stand out, and despite the title being a drastically different design to its Western counterparts, it's still incredibly effective.

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.