Nintendo gave us our first proper look at Mario Kart World during the Switch 2 Direct earlier this week, and at a glance, it looks pretty-much what you might expect visually from a Mario Kart game. Just how much has it actually changed though?

Well, we've now had the opportunity to put together some footage - showing the newest entry in the Mario Kart series alongside the existing Switch entry (and juggernaut) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Mario Kart World has all sorts of extra attention to detail and generally just looks a lot crisper on the new and more powerful Switch system.

We also briefly touched on the graphics in Mario Kart World in our 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life:

"From a visual perspective, Mario Kart World feels like Wonder to MK8D's New Super Mario Bros., if that makes sense. The little touches of animation, the colour, and the energy all combine to make plain old Mario Circuit feel a bit, well, plain and old. Everything about MKW feels more athletic, more playful than anything that's come before."

Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 this June and is also available in a Switch 2 bundle offer.