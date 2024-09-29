Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Last week, we checked out the Game Boy Advance version of Donkey Kong Country. It was a classic 3-way battle in which Japan managed to emerge victorious with 42% of the vote. Europe followed very closely with 39%, while North America floundered slightly at 19%.
This time, we're back with the Layton series with Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask. Released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011 in Japan before a western release followed in 2012, it was the debut title for the 3DS and was followed by Azran Legacy in 2013. Like the rest of the series, it was relatively well received and enjoyed decent commercial success.
It's another 3-way brawl this week, so strap yourselves in, and let's get cracking.
Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.
North America
All told, both western designs for Miracle Mask share some obvious similarities in terms on their composition. With the North American design, Layton's adorable face is given the top billing front and centre, with smaller images surrounding him in circular windows. It's a nice design!
Europe
Europe's design is similar, as we menitoned, but it's certainly a lot busier too. There are more windows showcasing images from the game, while Layton himself is joined by supporting characters in the centre of the piece. Overall, the background colour is a bit darker too, which does help make the images stand out.
Japan
Japan's design is undoubtedly more abstract, showcasing Layton pointing at the viewer, with afterimages of his character model spliced across the background. A white background too, mind. It's an odd choice, but... it kinda works? We like it.
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.
Comments 10
I prefer the more simplistic (and less busy) background of NA. Shame the figures don't fully fit on the cover, but still had to go for NA over EU. Japan's cover is way too boring this week. ^^'
Europe for sure as it shows everything of the North American box art, but also more characters, more of the in-game background and also the titular mask.
As for Japan, I don't dislike it purely aesthetically and I get what they're going for - the writing above says "riddle/mystery solving x 3D new dimension" and the one immediately below "everything jumps out" -, but it's a big no for me when it comes to showing the contents of the game as it exclusively mentions it being the first 3D game in the series (and even more so considering it seem to be about the optional 3D effect specifically based on the writings, not it having 3D models)!
North America feels the most focused to me. Europe has a workable idea behind it but the asymmetry just makes it look phoned-in, it's not incorporated well.
Prof Layton for next Smash
I like the more ornate vibe of the Europe one so that's what I voted for. In fairness I do think the Europe one feels more busy with logos and the like but I still prefer it to the other two.
The Japanese box makes it seem like Layton knows Kage Bunshin no Jutsu.
I much prefer the NA version. Symmetric, informative and good design.
EU is very informative and has more eye-catching colors/contrast, but much too busy and chaotic for my taste.
JP version works if you already know who the character is, if not it just gives off "Man-in-a-tophat-the-game" vibes.
Having never played Professor Layton, I think these all look pretty bad.
I went with US as I feel it is the most balanced - Europe is way too cluttered, and...what is even going on with Japan?
Europe is the only correct answer here. Both the Japanese and US one don't even tell you what the game is all about lmfao
Japan by a mile. US and Europe are just crammed with stuff and ornaments. The Japanese one has style and restraint.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...