Before we get cracking with this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. We took a look at Balloon Fight for the NES, a bonafide Joust-inspired classic from legendary developers such as Satoru Iwata and Yoshio Sakamoto. It was a close call on this one, but ultimately the pixel art black box seen in the US won the day with 42% of the vote. Japan managed 33%, while Europe scored 24%.
This week, we're sticking with the NES to look at another classic: Kid Icarus. Released in 1986 in Japan and 1987 in the west, Kid Icarus went on to become a true favourite amongst Nintendo fans. Masahiro Sakurai's 3DS sequel, Kid Icarus: Uprising, is also largely considered to be one of the handheld's best games.
It's another three-way brawl this week, and the participants share quite a bit in common with last week's Balloon Fight in terms of their overall approach. Let's get to it.
North America
So yes, this is very much the quintessential pixel art box design seen with many NES titles in the US. It's not quite the 'black box' we're used to, but the overall design is very familiar. It showcases the prospective gameplay quite well, and we're still really quite fond of that Pit sprite.
Europe
We get a better look at Pit in this strangely tranquil image adorning the European box. Floating in mid air as he aims his trusty bow, Pit's design is certainly quite different from what we might be used to nowadays, but it's quite pleasant in its simplicity.
Japan
Japan shares the same Pit image as its European counterpart, but get this... He's angled a bit more (inspired!) and he's been given an angelic yellow glow (resplendent!). The overall colour due is quite a bit lighter too, and we absolutely the japanese text used for the game's title. Lovely stuff.
That face on the NA box art 🥴😂
Not a fan of adding details to the pixel art like that, breaks the pixels. It’s between Europe and Japan for me but went for the latter in the end.
Fairly even split today. That's cool
We had the North American one in the UK. My best mate at the time had it.
I love those old nes boxes. They just perfectly capture that era.
Usually prefer the actual artwork on these but this time the European /Japanese one is just boring.
I chose Europe for this one. It feels more true to the game, with Pit jumping and aiming horizontally, instead of at an angle like in the Japanese version.
Just like last week EU is litteraly the best of both worlds.
Also Pit's face on the NA cover is terrible and not even faithful to the in game sprite, which is supposed to be the whole point of these american nes covers. The yellow outline on the japanese one is also rather ugly especially combined to Pit's position he looks like a sticker.
The American one is awful. It looks like he's just farted out an explosion while mildly enjoying watching a giant bee vomit. It's between Europe and Japan, and since they use the same artwork, it's down to if you prefer it being framed or not, and if you like the Japanese writing.
Kid Icarus was the first game I owned, a Christmas present when I was 10 or 11. But it was definitely the North American version I received here in the UK.
I feel like people always want the Japanese version to be better, but that weird cartoon version looks awful in my opinion.
All of the early 1st party games had that retro graphic look on the U.K. boxart. I always thought they looked too “honest” in terms of what the graphics are going to deliver.
Japan wins again, what a shocker!
Never liked those pixelated US boxart.
Especially since they often don't like like the sprites in the game.
Europe is the best for me.
