Before we dive into this week's content, let's see how things panned out last time. We looked at DK: King of Swing for the Game Boy Advance in what turned out to be a pretty solid contest. In the end, Europe took home the trophy with 50% of the vote. North America settled with 30%, while Japan managed 20%. Well done, Europe!
This week, to mark the addition of seven new NES titles on Nintendo Switch Online, we're looking at Urban Champion. Launched in 1984 in Japan with a worldwide release following in 1986, it was Nintendo's first proper fighting game. It didn't pan out too well though, and most critics found it to be a bit naff. Still, it went on to spawn a successor of sorts in Japan called Joy Mech Fight.
Europe and Japan share fairly similar designs this week, so we're looking at a classic duel. We know folks in the UK have probably done enough voting to last a lifetime this week, but a bit more couldn't hurt, right..?
North America
We suppose this week's brawl kinda boils down to whether you're a fan of pixel art or not. Well, even if you are, we can't claim that this is the finest example we've ever seen. It's your quintessential 'black box' release for the NES, but we do appreciate the fact that its cover art is essentially a pixelated version of what you see in other regions.
Europe / Japan
What tickles us about this image is the facial expression on the chap doing the punching; almost like he's not quite aware of what he's managed to do. It's a mildly humourous piece and the art style just isn't something you frequently see these days. Almost like something from The Beano or The Dandy. We dig it.
That's some bad boxart
NA has the dead guy complete with the little Xs on his eyes. Easy choice for me this week!
I had this game as a kid, I like the pixel art!
@CRB1984 so does the hand drawn cover..?
Bit ironic that the pixel-approximation actually sells the impact of the punch better than the hand-drawn boxart XD
Still going with EU/JP though; while I appreciate what they were going for with early NES boxarts in making them accurate to the game they were for, the hand-drawn version is just more visually appealing (plus its the general image I associate Urban Champion with for good measure).
Haha those are great.
I don't tend to default to the pixel art but this one I've always just found charming.
The NA cover is rather charming, I feel, but the EU/Japan one gets my vote. I too love the expression on the face of the guy doing the punching... "Oh no! Who left that manhole open! I didn't mean for that to happen!" 😆
Europe/Japan for me as it shows what the game is about and does so with some really nice hand-drawn artwork although I have to say that the pixel art of the North American one is way better compared to other NES ones both at showing what the game is about and visually so I wouldn't mind it at all if it won!
@Poodlestargenerica this is standard for back then. You want bad box art, check out the early Master System games.
They all looks lame. Also, why JP/PAL box art shows some boys, while NA one shows some twin brothers in their 30s? lol.
@Ooyah
Exactly he's like come on I just wanted to break that dude's jaw, not to kill him!
Still voted for America though. I just love these black boxart and in that particular case I don't think the artwork version works better. Actually even though it's charming, I think it doesn't work as well as the pixel art to convey what's going on here. Which is pretty rare. Like, the movement lines for example, they make no sense at all. It's all very goofy and charming but I think the pixelart version is just better overall.
European version would have caught my eye as a kid when NES games were on shop shelves. The pixel artwork put me off buying Super Mario Bros 1 and instead focusing on Mario Bros 2 and 3.
At the time it wasn't retro, it just looked cheap. No, I don't think like that any more, just saying how I saw it at the time. The power of good marketing on a primary-school-age child!
@Olliemar28 : As is often the case, it seems, when it says "European Version" on the box art, it's not actually all of Europe. I for one do not recognize this one, and the same has happened with other European versions.
We usually got the US versions instead, in the Netherlands.
Here, it is actually quite evident that the "US version" is actually a European one, as we got the round Seal of Approval whereas the US always had the oval one.
My best guess is, "European version" covers Spain and the surrounding countries. I seem to recall another European Version having Spanish stuff on the box. Not sure though. Couldn't find a lot of information online.
The NA black box games were what I grew up with, and once again gets my vote. The Famicom art this time just doesn’t grab me. Did the guy get decked, or stung on the butt?
EU/Japan gets my votex I was never s fan pf the. Black Box art on NES. And I can’t stand the two “arrows” pointing up into nothingness
Yeah I voted for EU/Japan just for how comical it looks. Sure it has zero representation of how the game looks but I like it.
