We are back for another edition of Box Art Brawl! Are you ready to rank some covers?

Last time saw a mega match-up between three regional variants for Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge in celebration of five games in the series landing on NSO. Unsurprisingly, it was the colourful Japanese variant that walked away with the win, taking 69% of the vote and leaving Europe and North America in the dust with 26% and 5% respectively.

This week, with rumours of a new Turok game swirling, we are taking a look at the N64's Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. Sure, it might not have seen the success of other 007-themed first-person shooters on the console, but Acclaim's dino-hunting sequel was still top-tier stuff — even if its 2019 Switch port wasn't up to snuff. An action-platformer of the same name was released for the Game Boy Color alongside the N64 release, bringing an original story to the same world.

Europe and North America went for near-identical designs on this one, so it's a good old-fashioned duel with Japan. Let's check 'em out.