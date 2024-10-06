Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we saw three 3DS covers go head-to-head as we matched up the regional variants for Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask. Despite having all those options, it was Europe that walked away with a commanding win after taking 56% of the vote. North America followed behind with 27%, while the paired-back Japanese edition brought up the rear with 17%.

This week, as we gear up to Nintendo's next big release of 2024, we're taking a look at the Mario Party series. Specifically, we're putting the series' first full portable title, Mario Party Advance (yep, we're skipping over the e-Reader's Mario Party-e there), under the microscope as we match up a duo of different designs from this 2005 GBA release.

Europe and North America opted for near-identical covers on this one, so it's a good old one-on-one battle against the Japanese variant. Let's roll those dice and hop straight into things.