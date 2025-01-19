Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl, everyone!

Last week, Klonoa: Empire of Dreams was thrust into the spotlight, with North America, Europe, and Japan all vying for the top prize (and yes, we mistakenly labelled it as a 'duel' – sorry about that). Ultimately, with its bold, simple design, Europe's offering won the week with 51% of the vote. Japan managed 38%, while the less said about North America's dire variant, the better.

This time, to mark the reveal of Mario Kart 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2, we're going back to the N64 days to check out Mario Kart 64. The western design for this one is basically the same for both North America and Europe (with the addition of the border for European regions), so both will be teaming up to take on Japan.

So, let's get to it.