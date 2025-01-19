Mario Kart 64 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl, everyone!

Last week, Klonoa: Empire of Dreams was thrust into the spotlight, with North America, Europe, and Japan all vying for the top prize (and yes, we mistakenly labelled it as a 'duel' – sorry about that). Ultimately, with its bold, simple design, Europe's offering won the week with 51% of the vote. Japan managed 38%, while the less said about North America's dire variant, the better.

This time, to mark the reveal of Mario Kart 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2, we're going back to the N64 days to check out Mario Kart 64. The western design for this one is basically the same for both North America and Europe (with the addition of the border for European regions), so both will be teaming up to take on Japan.

So, let's get to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Mario Kart 64 - NA
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

instantly more recognisable to our readers, we're sure, the western design for Mario Kart 64 features the main man himself front and centre, with Wario, Bowser, and Donkey Kong racing behind. It's a neat, kinetic image that really demonstrates what the gameplay is all about, and there's no denying that all of the characters look really cool.

Japan

Mario Kart 64 - Japan
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Japan's version, meanwhile, focuses solely on Mario, with the mascot racing in front of a render of what looks like a tyre, with the game's complete roster labelled in different colours. The logo remains pretty much the same, albeit with some japanese text in additon, while the overall composition is quite bold and effective.

Which region got the best Mario Kart 64 box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.