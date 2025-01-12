Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!
Last week, we took a look at Crash Nitro Kart for the GameCube, a sequel to Crash Team Racing that never quite managed to step out of its predecessor's shadow. North America sealed the deal this time with 53% of the vote, while EU managed 30% and Japan just 17% (bit awkward - we like the Japanese variant). Well done, North America!
This week, we're heading to the GBA to check out Klonoa: Empire of Dreams. Launched in 2001/2, it's a game that sort of sits somewhere in between the first two mainline titles, but was nevertheless an exceptional platformer in its own right.
It's worth hunting down if you can (or you can even emulate it - shh!), because it's a proper cracker. But enough waffling, we've got a brawl to do. It's a three-way battle this week again, so let's get cracking!