Klonoa - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!

Last week, we took a look at Crash Nitro Kart for the GameCube, a sequel to Crash Team Racing that never quite managed to step out of its predecessor's shadow. North America sealed the deal this time with 53% of the vote, while EU managed 30% and Japan just 17% (bit awkward - we like the Japanese variant). Well done, North America!

This week, we're heading to the GBA to check out Klonoa: Empire of Dreams. Launched in 2001/2, it's a game that sort of sits somewhere in between the first two mainline titles, but was nevertheless an exceptional platformer in its own right.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube791k
Watch on YouTube

It's worth hunting down if you can (or you can even emulate it - shh!), because it's a proper cracker. But enough waffling, we've got a brawl to do. It's a three-way battle this week again, so let's get cracking!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Klonoa NA
Image: Namco / Launchbox

Uhh... Okay, this is a bit boring. Ethereal, maybe, but certainly boring. Lots of white space, while the character models are quite small and insignificant. We're certain this one will have its fans, but when comparing it to the European and Japanese variants, it just ain't doing it for us. Sorry.

Europe

Klonoa EU
Image: Namco / Launchbox

This is more like it. Here, we have the protagonist striking a very impactful pose against a bright yellow background with some nifty shadow work going on. It's simple, but it works; this would certainly stand out on the shelves at your local Electronics Boutique anyway! Ah... Those were the days.

Japan

Klonoa JP
Image: Namco / Launchbox

Japan's design is very similar to Europe's, but it's making extra use of the landscape orientation here to increase the size of the protagonist and tuck the main logo away in the lower left corner of the composition. Again, it's a simple, but effective choice, and we like it.

Which region got the best Klonoa: Empire of Dreams box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.