Last time, we pitted two covers for the NES' Urban Champion against each other and after a weekend of voting, it was North America that came up with the win. The classic pixel art cover took 59% of the vote, while Europe and Japan's colourful alternative was left with the remaining 41%.
This week, we're jumping from brawlin' to pinballin' as we look at two regional covers for Kirby's Pinball Land. Originally released on the Game Boy in 1993, the pink puffball's pinball adventure wasn't quite the match made in Dream Land that might expect, but it did go on to spawn the excellent Pokémon Pinball (which used the same engine) on GBC so we can be thankful for that.
Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one, so we have a good old-fashioned duel on our hands against Japan.
Europe / North America
Now this is a classic piece of Kirby art if ever we've seen one! It's a comical take on the puffball, with Kirb looking particularly surprised as he bounces off one of the flippers, presumably into the path of an obstacle ahead. It's got Kirby, it's got a pinball table. What more do you need?
Japan
Japan's cover is much more about the Kirby iconography than it is about the pinball. Sure, the latter is still present and correct here (we particularly like the flipper being incorporated into the title), but the focus is on Kirby, Dedede and a host of other familiar faces. It's certainly the more colourful of the two designs, too.
What? First vote? Well, easily Japan!
Japan has a better spirit. US one has lame generic rendering
I feel both aren’t bad but I just prefer the Japanese art direction
Japan easily. Also, game's original title is better, imo. Simple «Kirby's Pinball»(Kâbii no Pinbôru).
Japan for me as it still shows the pinball table, but also more characters and better reflects the spirit of the Kirby series.
The carnival/old-school pinball design of the JP one is definitely more my speed.
EU/NA feels more adventurous.
Both are good, but I think I’ll go for Japan since it shows more Kirby characters, and Parasol which is my favorite copy ability!
Europe by far. The Japanese one feels too chaotic and cluttered
I'm not really feeling either of these honestly, they're both equally bad in my opinion. But at least the Japanese one retains the cuter Kirby appearance so I'll go with that one.
Japanese version for me. I did a double take when I first saw it as it looked like Kirby had lips…
…scary stuff.
Both bad. Fitting for the worst Kirby game of all time.
I voted for Japan. I prefer the design. The match 3 part in the centre and the colours.
Japanese version have more charming
It must say in the Nlife style guide that if one is writing about Kirby's Pinball Land, one must mention that it is somehow substandard or disappointing.
I voted N.A. This game is a classic, y'all. Not a thing wrong with it. 👍
