We've all mulled over our music habits, got to grips with our PlayStation and Xbox recaps, and now, with Nintendo fashionably late to the party, it's time to check out our Switch playtime thanks to Nintendo's Year in Review 2024.
The Switch 'wrapped' site is now available, meaning you can see your gaming highlights from the past 366 days at a glance. This year, the recap covers your total Switch playtime, your three most-played games, a month-by-month breakdown and a handful of other features.
To see yours, you just need to head over to the official Nintendo website (below) and sign in — magic!
There may not have been a Tears of the Kingdom or Mario Wonder to really sink our time into in 2024, but it's still been a hell of a year for gaming! Read on to check out our personal stats and then take to the comments to share your most played games.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Most played games of 2024:
Not the biggest Switch numbers from me this year (heck, only one of my top three is a 2024 release), but I predicted Balatro would be at the top, and there it is. I'm a little surprised to see Wargroove make it to the podium, but I suppose I did play it for almost two weeks straight by a pool this summer, so I guess those hours add up. As for Hollow Knight, 2024 was finally the year that I can say, "Yep, I get it." They should really consider doing a sequel to that one.
The likes of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Hades narrowly missed out on some top-three representation, and I was a little gutted to see that I've only spent 13 hours in Mario & Luigi: Brothership — I was secretly hoping that I'd be a little closer to the end.
Overall, I racked up 351 hours across 55 games this year on Switch. It's small potatoes compared to a lot of totals, but I'd expect to see just a little bit of a bump in my 'Switch 2 Year in Review' next year (please).
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
Most played games of 2024:
Gosh, quite the year for Sega, huh?
Honestly, if you'd said to me at the start of the year that Super Monkey Ball and Sonic would rank amongst my most played games, I'd say you'd gone 'round the bend. But it's there, no joke. With Banana Rumble, despite my gripes with the multiplayer, the campaign has kept me absolutely hooked, and I just love tinkering with the new boost mechanic to see if I can shave more seconds off my time.
Honestly, what all three of these games have in common is that despite intending to play them through solely for review purposes, they've all managed to hold my attention long after submitting my opinion. Given the sheer number of great games being released on a near-constant basis, that says a lot.
I'm quite surprised Lumines Remastered didn't make the cut, actually, because I've been royally addicted to that game over the last few weeks. I can't stop, and I might need some help. Not yet, though. Just one more go.
Otherwise, the Switch has kept me locked in for a total of 321 hours this year, which doesn't sound much on its own, but when you consider it equates to almost two weeks, it's a little alarming.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
Most played games of 2024:
Uhh... okay, I can explain. I think? What a weird year.
The Switch became my decompression machine this year. I buried myself in Stardew Valley in April after moving house, then I came back in November when 1.6 dropped, hence the *gulp* 95 hours I've put into it. Fantasian in second is not surprising at all — when I'm reviewing something that dense (and challenging), I tend to take little breaks. So there's probably 5-10 hours of 'idle' in the 75-hour playtime. And, lastly, Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania kept me very happy last month. I'm a bit shocked I played it for over 70 hours.
Balatro barely missed out on a top-three spot — I've clocked over 70 hours on that thing. I mean, who hasn't? But I've been spread across lots of different things this year. Unicorn Overlord is high up there, and I spent about 40 hours on the GBA NSO app with Golden Sun and The Lost Age, the latter of which I still need to beat...
2024 saw my Switch playtime cut in half compared to last year - I have 640 hours here, much fewer than last year's four-figure sum. Still a big number, but I've spent the majority of my time on other consoles — Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dawntrail, Elden Ring, Persona 3 Reload, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Hades 2, etc. will do that. I expect 2025 will be much different with Xenoblade Chronicles X, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and the Switch 2.
Gavin Lane, Editor
Most played games of 2024:
Try as I might, the Year in Review website doesn't want to play ball. Maybe having multiple Nintendo Accounts is throwing it off, but that wasn't an issue last year and I play everything through the same account.
Looking at my Play Activity profile shows recent dips into older games. No, I haven't played New Horizons for 295 hours this year, I played for 20 minutes last Sunday, mate. Surprisingly, my Balatro hour count is a fairly healthy 20 hours and I managed to side-step other massive time sinks (take that, Vampire Survivors) and tick off a bunch of '4 hours or more' games this year. I put over 25 hours into Zelda. And I'm knocking on 30 in Wizardry, which I reviewed. And I ended up 100%-ing Pikmin 4 this year, too, which is probably 25 hours' worth. I could check, but that would mean juggling memory on my packed micro SD to redownload the thing.
Nothing crazy this year, then. I'm looking forward to some serious time with Unicorn Overlord over the holidays.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Most-played games 2024:
- Unicorn Overlord
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Taking the bronze is the best game Ubisoft released in recent memory. This epic Metroidvania is truly a memorable franchise entry, which dials up to 11 everything that made the original Prince of Persia games cult classics: bigger combat, faster movement, harder platforming, challenging bosses… it’s all here! Don’t even get me started on the soundtrack (which wins the category at my game awards). I have yet to complete the (insanely hard) Mask of Darkness DLC, but it’s on the cards before this year ends. The only sour spot on this masterpiece has nothing to do with the game but the industry itself: it failed to sell enough copies for Ubisoft to consider it a success, and the developers have been disbanded and reassigned to other projects, so a sequel is wishful thinking. But that won’t stop The Lost Crown from becoming a future cult classic.
For the silver medal, I know it is a bit of a cheat to have a game from 2019 on my top three, but bringing the complete Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown experience to Switch seemed like one of those impossible ports that could never work - yet here we are. With a stunning soundtrack, detailed plane models, chaotic multiplayer, and surprisingly optimised performance for an Unreal Engine 4-powered game, you'd be crazy not to jump in this virtual cockpit. The guy who reviewed the game for the site seemed equally impressed.
It is funny how quickly we forget early-year games when picking GOTY candidates. Grabbing the gold this year is the game I jumped on as soon as I wrapped up The Lost Crown. Vanillaware's medieval fantasy epic Unicorn Overlord might not have a revolutionary plot, but the sheer quality of the developer's art direction never fails to mesmerise. True that the game mostly plays itself with our role being to mix and match the several dozen characters we met along the way, but as far as tactical RPG goes, this is one addictive formula. Unlike Prince of Persia, SEGA's reported sales were way above the expected numbers and while Vanillaware is not known to produce sequels to its franchises, hopefully there are further entries down the line. Perhaps for a Switch successor...
Kate Gray, Contributor
Most-played games of 2024:
Wow! I can't believe I put 75 hours into Everafter Falls. It's a really good cosy game, but I'm still surprised it is my number one most-played Switch game in a year where I've reviewed two Ace Attorney collection games! I suppose it's a lot calmer than murder, though.
As for Ace Attorney Investigations, yeah, that tracks. I reckon Apollo Justice would have been up there as well, except I got the review code for that one right at the end of 2023, which split my hours up. I spent a lot of time with Edgey this year, and I still can't believe that we finally got to play Ace Attorney Investigations 2. What a game.
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is another remaster and another game that I was extremely excited to finally play. Loved every second of those 38 hours reliving my childhood. Man, this was such a good year for games!
Those are our Years in Review most played games, but what about yours? Vote in our poll below and let us know your favourite stats in the comments.
Comments 40
Definitely good ol' Smashy Bros. I have a crippling addiction please help
Ok, who put a hentai game on that list?
Didn’t play my switch as much as my PC this year (‘only’ 200 hours on switch) but, while it didn’t show up on my review, Hollow Knight also clicked for me at the end of November and I have played SO MUCH of it. Just got what I think is the true ending and can’t recommend it enough.
But… my most played game is Overwatch with 49 hours. Oops!
Unicorn Overlord for me, since it's a 2024 release and it was tied for hours with The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, which I've been playing on and off for YEARS now...
I was definitely surprised by my most played game it was Easy come Easy golf but saying that every time family or friends come to mine it’s what everyone seems to want to play Mario kart 8 was a close second its been top of my list for a few years running
Can someone explain why is Balatro so popular? I played it and it doesn't seem too exciting to me. Just an average card game. Many jokers, sure, but is it that fun?
Here is my 2024 Switch review again for those curious that missed it the first time other than of course voting in the poll - looking forward to seeing the results of that and other comments here!
44 games & 742 (!) hours, my most played games are:
That said, I couldn't not pick the TTYD remake as my favorite (Unicorn Overlord would be my second choice)!
I don't have an addiction.... but I put 202 hours into Splatoon 3 this year. OK MAYBE I HAVE AN ADDICTION SO SUE ME.
@shiftbarackyeaugh I just recently started playing that with my friends, I can totally see the appeal. We should play sometime!
Metroid Dread at 100+ hours (counting for this year only)
Astral Ascent at 80+ hours
Have a Nice Death at 60+ hours.
But to be fair, Astlibra would have beaten out Have a Nice Death if I'd gotten it sooner. Shame.
@beartown Different people have different tastes. There are people that swear by BoTW and Elden Ring, and I don't like both games (Although I would enjoy Elden Ring if I was able to mod out the grinding)
1. The Binding of Isaac - 244 hours
2. Balatro - 109 hours
3. Touhou Mystia's Izakaya - 77 hours
Unicorn Overlord would have been a close 4th.
I played my Switch for 1,068 hours (36 games) overall but that's almost exclusively in the first half of the year before I built my PC. Second half of the year I only really played Emio and Zelda.
I was shocked with mine, SNES online app with 31 hours! I've already read some YouTube comments and also from the article here I know I have quitters numbers.
I have done a lot of actual retro gaming with my GBA and the likes but I didn't expect the SNES online app to win.
Still my overall most played is Sonic Mania with over 160 hours. Not that they count it.
My most played game was Persona 5 Royal. Close to 150 hours. I finally got round to starting it last December. It was also my favourite game of the year.
I thought that only Xbox did this. It's a great way to know other users you interact with.
I kicked off 2024 with Mario Kart 8.
I played 7* games and 112 hours.
My most played game was The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and I got it last year**.
My favourite genre (on Switch) was action.
I played the most in November.
*I didn't play some Nintendo games on Switch because I have them on Wii U, GC...
** Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are my least favourite main Zelda games, but I played them a lot.
Gotta admit, it’s been a bit of a dud year for me. Little sad to see. I knew I had been spending more time with my PlayStation this year, but I didn’t expect to have less than 100 hours on my Switch! Guess I’m ready for Switch 2.
My top 3 btw were Pokemon Scarlet, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, and Princess Peach Showtime.
Tears of the Kingdom for me with 84 hours played.
I put 131 hours into Persona 5 Royal, I regret nothing
My Top game was a Picross game and my number 2 was a fitness game 😆 Some types of games just naturally suck up zillions of hours. My most played 'normal' game was Zelda EoW at 48 hours.
44 games, 697 hours.
1) Balatro - 264 hours
2) Dungeon Encounters - 51 hours
3) Steamworld Heist 2 - 48 hours
Thousand Year Door - 28 hours
Castlevania Dominus Collection - 27 hours
Freedom Planet 2 - 20 hours
Super Mario Party Jamboree, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Echoes Of Wisdom are pretty close behind though
I won’t look! It would be a shocking amount of time spent on the switch.
I know I spent waaaay more time on Star Wars Hunters than I thought I would. That game really blew away expectations. Pretty fun!
My top 3 were Splatoon 3, GBA-NSO (Mainly A Link to the Past) and Echoes of Wisdom. So all things considered, a good year for Nintendo but also a good year for Zelda.
Gonçalo‘s Ace Combat 7 placing though is really cool. Really neat that Bandai Namco would choose to port that game with so much time separated from the original release. Amd I’ve heard nothing but praise for the Switch port.
@shiftbarackyeaugh I'm with you. I have done absolutely everything in that game that I want to do, and yet I still managed to clock over 50 hours in Smash this year
@Lightsiyd dude I LOVE Dread but...100 hours!? are you trying speedruns or are you just in love with the world?
Randomly enough my most played game was actually SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions. I had already played it on the PS4 a few years ago, but since I'd only gone through one of the four character routes I thought I'd grab it in preparation for the new SaGa game (Emerald Beyond), and lo and behold I ended up getting totally hooked on it, and actually am still not quite finished, currently on my fourth and final playthrough. Goes without saying I haven't actually started Emerald Beyond, or Romancing SaGa either, yet, I imagine those will appear on my 2025 list. My most played game actually released in 2024 (and second overall) was Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which for anyone still on the fence due to the buggy launch, has been extensively patched and plays great on the Switch now, and is easily one of the very best JRPGs I've played in years. My #3 was Darkest Dungeon II, an excellent sequel to one of the best roguelites ever (I actually replayed the original this year and it also made my top), and I game I imagine I'll also spend quite a bit of time on in 2025 with the upcoming new content.
1. Splatoon 3
2. F-Zero 99
3. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
No surprises there, then.
Mine was Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei at a little over 70 hours with 100% completion.
One of the longest otomes I've ever played (second only to Hakuoki and I guess Hana Awase if you count all four volumes as one game), but it's good and "the Genpei War...but maybe also magic?" made for an interesting setting.
1. Triangle Strategy
2. Unicorn Overlord
3. Tactics Ogre Reborn
Splatoon 3 was my overwhelming favorite with 622 hours, and not even just because of Side Order and Grand Festival! I played hard in March through May to get the full Octoleet Armor gear set in Salmon Run and the gold five-star Octo Shot badge in multiplayer battles. With 2024 being such a low-key year for me, my perpetual Splatooning was even less surprising than last year.
I played Disney Dreamlight Valley a decent amount but I’ve dropped that game to fully return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in October. With my successful return to that game with a new, promising island, I actually expect ACNH to be my most-played game next year unless a Switch 2 game absolutely carries me away, but I’ll expect to still play ACNH on Switch 2 through some island transfer tool. The next Animal Crossing almost certainly won’t be in Year 1.
I even still play Smash Ultimate fairly often because of my amazing custom stages.
@shiftbarackyeaugh same here bro.. somehow I manage to stop this addiction..
I've put 3K hours in this drug.. hahahha
I don't regret at all..
waiting for the next game! ultimate 2 maybe? lol
I sunk a lot of time into the GBA app this year (Golden Sun and Golden Sun 2 finally came out). My biggest ACTUAL game was the Grandia HD Collection.
Metroid Prime HD also took up some time because of multiple playthroughs, but I expect Balatro will be my most played by End of December. I scoffed at that game when I heard it was nominated for GOTY but it really deserves it.
Huh, 29 Games, 238 Hours, most played Thousand Year Door.
Not as much as I thought.
From the last 335 days not 366. We must rise up against this "year" in review erasing of December. Next we'll be removing February as it's not a real month with its sub 30 days shenanigans.
@ImWeird Im finally playing it!! so far, 7 hours only.. I always wanted so bad to play P5R.
I never thought Tears of the Kingdom would have been one of my most played games this year, but yeah, that makes sense. My top three are nothing out of ordinary:
Just a simple guy. I thought some Picross game would make the top three, but I was wrong
Splatoon 3 at 53 hours
Tears of the Kingdom at 48
And Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at 30 I think it was
My top 3 on Switch this year is as follows:
1. Trails of Cold Steel III(131 hours)
2. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin(76 hours, haven't beaten it yet)
3. Tales of Vesperia(56 hours)
Animal Crossing, then F-Zero 99, then the GBA app. I worked on my Animal Crossing island a ton during the back half of the year and decided to actually complete the DLC, so it being number one comes as no surprise.
I did a lot of the F-Zero events this year, so that tracks. I did let it idle quite a bit, though, so the hour count isn't entirely accurate.
I don't remember what released on GBA this year but I love GBA so it still makes sense lol
I'm surprised Pokémon Violet didn't make the top three because I did quite a bit of shiny hunting this year but F-Zero idling probably skewed the numbers.
So my top three are:
Portal 2 - 81 hrs
Piczle Lines DX: 500 more puzzles - 36 hrs
Piffle - 18 hrs
Portal 2 wasn't me playing, it was my kids using my account because it was on a secondary system. Piczle Lines I just keep coming back to, trying to knock off puzzles. Now I'm on huge puzzles that take 3-4 hrs each. Piffle is addicting... until you realize some levels you just can't beat fairly. Which is too bad, because I was really enjoying it.
Apparently I played Shadows over Loathing and The Messenger more than my beloved Castlevania Dominus Collection. Though I guess it's clear that I like my side scrollers on Switch.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...