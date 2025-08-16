This article originally went live back in August 2025. We've updated the list, removing some announced, incoming ports (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Resident Evils 7, 8, and 9), plus ones which have already come to Switch 2 (Assassin's Creed Shadows, System Shock), and adding a bunch of new hopefuls. Enjoy!
The first months of Switch 2's life saw plenty of multiplatform games arrive on Nintendo's newest console — winners like Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Apex Legends, and Yakuza 0 to name a handful — and its extra power affords devs the chance to bring newer, bigger, more ambitious games to the platform where ports simply weren't viable on the old Switch.
And yes, we've got things like the delayed Elden Ring to look forward to, but we're an insatiable bunch, always wanting more, more, moaaaaar.
So here, Team NL presents our most wanted Switch 2 ports. We're not begging — eight, nearly nine years of 'Switch when?' have taken their toll on us, too. But hey, our machines are (vaguely) shiny and new and we're jonesing to play some of the following on them.
Alan Wake 2
If the first Alan Wake was a good game, then its sequel is a great one. It leans heavily into survival horror, but the way in which it weaves two parallel storylines is simply marvelous.
The visuals are stunning, so a bit of jiggery-pokery might be needed to get it running well, but as long as it’s not comparable to the visual dumpster fire that is Alan Wake Remastered on the Switch, then we’re all good. OR
Baldur's Gate 3
The Game of the Year winner that brought D&D to the masses back in 2023 and stole my heart with its endless possibilities. The indecisive part of me restarted my file with a different character type at least five times back on PS5, and while I'm hesitant that Switch 2 could run Baldur's Gate 3 properly without some serious cutbacks, I'd be willing to make it a sixth on the hybrid.
You know, for science. JN
Blue Prince
Blue Prince is one of those games where you're best going in knowing as little as possible. It's a puzzler, it's a roguelike, it's a reason to fill up a notebook with some of the most indecipherable scribblings I've ever put to paper.
This one got under my skin and wouldn't let me go until I had solved some of its mysteries, and a Switch 2 port would only keep the madness spreading. JN
Call of Duty: Warzone
Which Call of Duty? Now that's a question for another time, but this series, now that Switch 2 can give us the framerates and online performance it requires, could be a big hit on Nintendo's console.
I'd love to be able to kick back with any of the older games for starters, especially Advanced Warfare (a.k.a the best one), but the real magic, would come in a super solid and slick port of Call of Duty Warzone. I love this multiplayer slice of CoD, it's the only way I get my fix of it these days, and in portable it could prove to be really hard to put down. Oh, and with gyro aiming? *swoon* PJ