This article originally went live back in August 2025. We've updated the list, removing some announced, incoming ports (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Resident Evils 7, 8, and 9), plus ones which have already come to Switch 2 (Assassin's Creed Shadows, System Shock), and adding a bunch of new hopefuls. Enjoy!

The first months of Switch 2's life saw plenty of multiplatform games arrive on Nintendo's newest console — winners like Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Apex Legends, and Yakuza 0 to name a handful — and its extra power affords devs the chance to bring newer, bigger, more ambitious games to the platform where ports simply weren't viable on the old Switch.

And yes, we've got things like the delayed Elden Ring to look forward to, but we're an insatiable bunch, always wanting more, more, moaaaaar.

So here, Team NL presents our most wanted Switch 2 ports. We're not begging — eight, nearly nine years of 'Switch when?' have taken their toll on us, too. But hey, our machines are (vaguely) shiny and new and we're jonesing to play some of the following on them.

Alan Wake 2

If the first Alan Wake was a good game, then its sequel is a great one. It leans heavily into survival horror, but the way in which it weaves two parallel storylines is simply marvelous.

The visuals are stunning, so a bit of jiggery-pokery might be needed to get it running well, but as long as it’s not comparable to the visual dumpster fire that is Alan Wake Remastered on the Switch, then we’re all good. OR

Baldur's Gate 3

The Game of the Year winner that brought D&D to the masses back in 2023 and stole my heart with its endless possibilities. The indecisive part of me restarted my file with a different character type at least five times back on PS5, and while I'm hesitant that Switch 2 could run Baldur's Gate 3 properly without some serious cutbacks, I'd be willing to make it a sixth on the hybrid.

You know, for science. JN

Blue Prince

Blue Prince is one of those games where you're best going in knowing as little as possible. It's a puzzler, it's a roguelike, it's a reason to fill up a notebook with some of the most indecipherable scribblings I've ever put to paper.

This one got under my skin and wouldn't let me go until I had solved some of its mysteries, and a Switch 2 port would only keep the madness spreading. JN

Call of Duty: Warzone

Which Call of Duty? Now that's a question for another time, but this series, now that Switch 2 can give us the framerates and online performance it requires, could be a big hit on Nintendo's console.

I'd love to be able to kick back with any of the older games for starters, especially Advanced Warfare (a.k.a the best one), but the real magic, would come in a super solid and slick port of Call of Duty Warzone. I love this multiplayer slice of CoD, it's the only way I get my fix of it these days, and in portable it could prove to be really hard to put down. Oh, and with gyro aiming? *swoon* PJ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur is the video game of the moment; almost four months after its release, this French-developed turn-based RPG is still dominating conversations The combat is terrific and the music is phenomenal (please, just listen to the track Lumière), but what makes this game so special to me is its story. What it has to say about grief, family, trauma, and how everything is meticulously plotted and paced. Sure, there are plenty of rough edges, but this might be the best debut from a studio in… forever?

More people should play it, and it feels like a no-brainer to bring it to Switch 2. AH

Dead Space

When was the first time you played Dead Space? It's one of those games that sticks with you, innit, is Isaac Clarke's harrowing ordeal. The sort of thing you have to dig out and replay every time you think on it for too long. Yes, Isaac, I'm very sorry, but you're going to have to go through all of that again, dear. PJ

Death Stranding (2)

Kojima loves the smell of his own and that winds me up, but there is an unhinged ambition to him that I admire even if I struggle to enjoy it. We're all better off for having him working in games, and having heard discussion around his latest WTFFest, I'm intrigued to experience it firsthand.

I'd take Death Stranding 2 given the choice between 1 and 2. I'm not sure I could manage both. GL

Diablo 4

It's surely in the pipeline this, it's got to be. Diablo 3 is one of my most-played games on Switch, and if we could just swing a port of this on S2, one that lands with all previously-released DLC...well, I may just be tempted to run the whole thing all over again.

Diablo 4 is, without question, the best this series has been in a long, long time, and it's a game that's gone from strength to strength since it first released. An almost endless amount of fun to be had here, and that's exactly why we need — as a matter of urgency — to have it all of this hellish goodness available to play on our portable consoles. IMMEDIATELY! Sorry for shouting. PJ

DOOM: The Dark Ages

We’ve got DOOM. We’ve got DOOM: Eternal. We’ve got all the old DOOMs. Let’s make it complete with a port of DOOM: The Dark Ages, hm? Given that the 2016 reboot and its 2020 sequel ran surprisingly well on the Switch, I think The Dark Ages could hold its own on the Switch 2.

And what a game! I know it’s proven to be quite divisive, but it’s my personal favourite of the modern trilogy. I love how heavy it feels compared to the zippy, floaty gameplay in Eternal, and I’ll never tire of ramming into a group of enemies with my shield. Delightfully gory stuff. OR

El Paso, Elsewhere

El Paso, Elsewhere launched on PC and Xbox in September 2023, so it's been a while. The devs, Strange Scaffold, have been busy since then with games like TMNT: Tactical Takedown — which is great, by the way — but perhaps they'd consider bringing this neo-noir homage to Max Payne (you know, with vampires) to Switch 2. GL

Fallout: New Vegas

Usually I'd go for the newest, biggest and slickest entry in a series for my dream port, but here it's Fallout: New Vegas that I'm plumping for, because it's the best one. Thanks.

Yes, it may not look the best - although they all look the same in my opinion, so that helps - but this spin-off has the best characters, writing and choice-driven shenanigans of the lot. Put it on Switch 2 and I will happily play it another couple of times, just to see all the stuff I missed back in ye olden days. PJ

Final Fantasy XIV

I know I could say Final Fantasy XVI, but the real, best modern Final Fantasy (that isn’t Rebirth, and that’s basically guaranteed to come to Switch 2) is a big ol’ MMORPG.

Final Fantasy XIV, particularly the Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions, touches on all the things I love in storytelling. There’s also just so much to do too, with fun callbacks to the entire series, and so many jobs and crafters to play around with. I’d love to be able to play FFXIV in handheld, and getting it on this new console would be a dream. Put in the effort, and the journey's worth it. AH

Forza

As an occasional Forza fan (I played 2 to death, and I bought and enjoyed Horizon 4 quite a bit), I'd love to have the series arrive on Switch 2 and bolster a genre which had some bright lights on Switch 1 (hello, GRID and Burnout Paradise), but which were few and far between.

There's a gap in the library and Microsoft could fill it. That is assuming there's anybody left at any of their studios to work up the port. GL

Grand Theft Auto 6

I didn't like GTA 5 much. Sorry, I just really hated Trevor, so I never finished up the story. But, this doesn't mean I ain't excited for the new one, or that I'm not a huge fan of the series, because I am!

However, I am yearning for Rockstar's brand of madness, and I'm really excited about Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, imagine if they managed to shrink it all down and put it on the Switch 2 so I can play it whilst out and about in my actual hood. We've yet to learn all that much about the game, but I daresay it's gonna be quite the behemoth, and a looker to boot, so I'm gonna suggest we forget about the ray-tracing and it'll all be grand. I am so down with the technical side of things. PJ

Grounded 2

Grounded 2 is a game I'm always surprised more people aren't talking about. I mean, I know they are talking a bit — I've been on the forums — but in general, for a survival game this special, it's been oddly muted. The first Grounded delivered a very solid experience, and it's something I pumped a whole lot more time into than I expected, so I was very excited for part two.

And it's better in every way. Looks-wise, gameplay-wise, and in how it's been streamlined and smoothed in its general ebb and flow, to keep you picking at its top survival mechanics, engrossing exploration and fun storylines. Oh, and with co-op on the cards, surely the Switch 2's new social functions could be put to good use! PJ

Half-Life 2

I recently replayed Gordon Freeman's second (and best) adventure off the back of having played through Half Life: Alyx, and I can tell you that it's still a corker in every way.

If Valve could just see fit to work some magic for Switch 2 owners, I'm almost certain everyone and their pet head crab would be wanting in on the action all over again. Chomping at the bit to get back on that airboat. That's what we'd all be. PJ

[Orange Box, please. - Ed]

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Right, listen. Halo’s going multiplatform. I know it’s not been officially confirmed yet, but it’s happening. With Forza Horizon 5 now on PlayStation and Gears of War shortly making the jump, Halo is seemingly the last bastion of major Xbox exclusives. But not for long.

Rumours have already proliferated indicating that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will soon come to Switch 2, and I reckon it would be the perfect fit. The system is leagues above what the Xbox One could manage, so theoretically every game could run at a slick 4K/60fps, or maybe even 120fps. I personally dive into the original Bungie trilogy at least once a year, so playing them on the go on the Switch 2 sounds like a dream come true. OR

Hi-Fi Rush

I’m not sure why no one has ever come up with a rhythm-action game before, but Hi-Fi Rush oozes charm, attitude, and personality. I love everything about the look of this game, from the bright aesthetic and the selection of music, to the rocking original compositions. So why on earth haven’t I played this yet?

I admit, it’s because I thought this would come to Switch, but after Tango Gameworks was shut down — then saved from the brink – I think we’re in for a shot on Switch 2. After all, we all deserve to spend time with 808 and Chai, right? AH

Hotel Barcelona

This collaboration between SWERY and Suda51 is one of the most exciting-looking games on any system in my book. I have no idea if the end result will live up to the trailer's showcasing of the creators' patented weirdness (and those side-on bits admittedly look a little rote), but I'd love to find out on a Switch. GL

Immortality

We can already play Sam Barlow's Telling Lies on Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, and if there's no chance of Sam Barlow's Her Story making a return, Sam Barlow's Immortality — a fascinating lost-footage mystery game that launched to great acclaim elsewhere in 2022 — would be a super sub.

I also think it's time for the Sid Meier-isation of Sam Barlow. Get your name on the game, Sam. GL