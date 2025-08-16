Usually I'd go for the newest, biggest and slickest entry in a series for my dream port, but here it's Fallout: New Vegas that I'm plumping for, because it's the best one. Thanks.

Yes, it may not look the best - although they all look the same in my opinion, so that helps - but this spin-off has the best characters, writing and choice-driven shenanigans of the lot. Put it on Switch 2 and I will happily play it another couple of times, just to see all the stuff I missed back in ye olden days. PJ

Final Fantasy XIV Watch on YouTube I know I could say Final Fantasy XVI, but the real, best modern Final Fantasy (that isn’t Rebirth, and that’s basically guaranteed to come to Switch 2) is a big ol’ MMORPG. Final Fantasy XIV, particularly the Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions, touches on all the things I love in storytelling. There’s also just so much to do too, with fun callbacks to the entire series, and so many jobs and crafters to play around with. I’d love to be able to play FFXIV in handheld, and getting it on this new console would be a dream. Put in the effort, and the journey's worth it. AH

Forza Watch on YouTube As an occasional Forza fan (I played 2 to death, and I bought and enjoyed Horizon 4 quite a bit), I'd love to have the series arrive on Switch 2 and bolster a genre which had some bright lights on Switch 1 (hello, GRID and Burnout Paradise), but which were few and far between. There's a gap in the library and Microsoft could fill it. That is assuming there's anybody left at any of their studios to work up the port. GL

Grand Theft Auto 6 Watch on YouTube I didn't like GTA 5 much. Sorry, I just really hated Trevor, so I never finished up the story. But, this doesn't mean I ain't excited for the new one, or that I'm not a huge fan of the series, because I am! However, I am yearning for Rockstar's brand of madness, and I'm really excited about Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, imagine if they managed to shrink it all down and put it on the Switch 2 so I can play it whilst out and about in my actual hood. We've yet to learn all that much about the game, but I daresay it's gonna be quite the behemoth, and a looker to boot, so I'm gonna suggest we forget about the ray-tracing and it'll all be grand. I am so down with the technical side of things. PJ

Grounded 2 Watch on YouTube Grounded 2 is a game I'm always surprised more people aren't talking about. I mean, I know they are talking a bit — I've been on the forums — but in general, for a survival game this special, it's been oddly muted. The first Grounded delivered a very solid experience, and it's something I pumped a whole lot more time into than I expected, so I was very excited for part two. And it's better in every way. Looks-wise, gameplay-wise, and in how it's been streamlined and smoothed in its general ebb and flow, to keep you picking at its top survival mechanics, engrossing exploration and fun storylines. Oh, and with co-op on the cards, surely the Switch 2's new social functions could be put to good use! PJ

Half-Life 2 Watch on YouTube I recently replayed Gordon Freeman's second (and best) adventure off the back of having played through Half Life: Alyx, and I can tell you that it's still a corker in every way. If Valve could just see fit to work some magic for Switch 2 owners, I'm almost certain everyone and their pet head crab would be wanting in on the action all over again. Chomping at the bit to get back on that airboat. That's what we'd all be. PJ [Orange Box, please. - Ed]

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Watch on YouTube Right, listen. Halo’s going multiplatform. I know it’s not been officially confirmed yet, but it’s happening. With Forza Horizon 5 now on PlayStation and Gears of War shortly making the jump, Halo is seemingly the last bastion of major Xbox exclusives. But not for long. Rumours have already proliferated indicating that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will soon come to Switch 2, and I reckon it would be the perfect fit. The system is leagues above what the Xbox One could manage, so theoretically every game could run at a slick 4K/60fps, or maybe even 120fps. I personally dive into the original Bungie trilogy at least once a year, so playing them on the go on the Switch 2 sounds like a dream come true. OR