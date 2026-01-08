With rumours of the never-ending Call of Duty franchise's imminent appearance on Switch 2 once again doing the rounds — following a 10-year agreement to bring the series to Nintendo platforms as part of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, no less — we've been busy pondering just which of these storied shooters we'd like to see ported onto our new(ish) favourite platform first.

Yes, we know it's not going to work like that, most likely. We can't see them dropping a greatest hits first off, or even going with anything that'd make a bad first technical impression, so perhaps the newer stuff is out of the conversation. Also, this writer is of the opinion we're 100% going to see Warzone as an opening gambit.

However! There's still plenty of fun to be had in discussing which one exactly we'd prefer to see arrive first, especially given there's so many diverse and exciting entries in a 22-year-old series that's all about shooting stuff at its core.

For me, it's Infinite Warfare all day long, easily my favourite of the lot. I'd also choose WWII before any of the Black Ops entries (yep, I said it), and even Advanced Warfare would have been a grand old time had it not been for the Spacey sourness.

Enough about us, though (or me, even), we want to hear which of the following mainline Call of Duty games you would like to see on Switch 2. So take a gander at them long, long list of options below, and give your fave a click. Do it for Roach.

Which Call of Duty(s) do you most want to see come to Switch 2? You may select up to 2 answers: Call of Duty (2003) Call of Duty 2 Call of Duty 3 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) Call of Duty: World At War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Call of Duty: Ghosts Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty: Warzone Which Call of Duty(s) do you most want to see come to Switch 2? (362 votes) Call of Duty (2003) 7 % Call of Duty 2 9 % Call of Duty 3 3 % Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) 13 % Call of Duty: World At War 10 % Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) 9 % Call of Duty: Black Ops 9 % Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) 1 % Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 7 % Call of Duty: Ghosts 2 % Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 0.3% Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 2 % Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 1 % Call of Duty: WWII 7 % Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 0% Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) 4 % Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 3 % Call of Duty: Vanguard 1 % Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) 1 % Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) 2 % Call of Duty Black Ops 6 2 % Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 2 % Call of Duty: Warzone 3 %

Thanks for voting. Make sure to check out the results to see how your selection is doing, and please jump into the comments to sound off! Ooh-rah and all that stuff.