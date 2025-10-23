Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are delaying the planned launch of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 until next year.

Originally scheduled to arrive on Nintendo's console before the end of 2025, a post from the game's official X account apologises to players and says the delay into 2026 is "to allow time for performance adjustments."





While development on #ELDENRING Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.

We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support.

FromSoft's game was playable at Gamescom back in August, although various outlets (including ourselves) reported disappointing performance on Nintendo's system, especially in handheld mode, with frame drops and stuttering especially noticeable in the more open areas.

The game launched elsewhere back in February 2022 to glowing reviews, and was followed by the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in 2024, which will be included in the Tarnished Edition.

It's unsurprising, perhaps, that such an ambitious game might struggle on handheld hardware, but we'd hoped for a smooth, consistent experience on Switch 2 despite the familiar caveats of running a full-fat, cross-platform, home console game like this on portable hardware.

However, although it's disappointing to see this one slip into next year — at least for those of us who had holiday plans involving a trip to the Lands Between — if the devs need more time to make this edition not-quite-so-tarnished, so be it.

Disappointed by the Elden Ring Switch 2 delay? Let us know in the usual place.