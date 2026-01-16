Hi-Fi Rush, the most GameCube-esque title to launch in the last five years, has once again been rated for the Switch by PEGI.

Sound familiar? It should, because this has happened before. Back in April 2024 when developer Tango Gameworks was still sitting under Microsoft, a PEGI rating for the game on Switch appeared, but sadly nothing happened and Microsoft unceremoniously ditched Tango Gameworks entirely later that year.

The company has since been acquired by publisher Krafton, and so this latest rating could actually result in a port coming to fruition. Indeed, the source over on PEGI lists two separate entries: one underneath 'ZeniMax Europe Limited/Bethesda Softworks Europe' and the other under 'Krafton, Inc'.

So, is this it? Are we finally going to see Hi-Fi Rush on a Nintendo platform where it (in our opinion) rightly belongs? Who knows. We're also a little disappointed that the rating doesn't specify Switch 2, as we think it would really flourish with the added power, but we'll just have to see what happens.

Hi-Fi Rush was originally released in 2023 and sees you partake in vibrant, colourful fights to the beat of the background music. It's an awesome game, honestly, and we'd be thrilled if it got another boost on the Switch.