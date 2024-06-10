News Nintendo Discontinuing 'X' Integration On Switch Next Month Update: The social media platform responds

We've picked out a handful of gaming-related accounts that we think are worth a follow — people who tweet skeet (yeah, we're not really down with that unofficial lingo, either) interesting, game-related stuff and tend to keep things positive. You'll find a mix of industry individuals, developer/publisher teams, games media people, and podcasters. You may well be following some of these elsewhere, but we wanted to give them a Bluesky signal boost and highlight that more and more gaming people are enjoying the blue hue. And now you can post gifs and send DMs and everything.

We're still on Twitter, of course — it's still filled with lovely people, it's just harder than ever to see them through everything else being thrown onto your feed. You can find the doomscroll discourse on Bluesky if you go looking for it (and the gaming news right now can be bleak), but we're here today to focus on stuff that makes us smile rather than cry.

We'll include each account's bio description, and you can click on the headers to check them out yourself.

Onwards, alphabetically!

Note. We should flag up top that you'll find several accounts here for podcasts we love with feeds which aren't hugely active beyond new episode notifications. The podcasts are great, though, so you'll forgive us, won't you?... You won't!? Complaints to the usual address.



Also, let us know in the comments if you've got other recommendations — we'd like to add to this list over time and build up a repository of lovely people.



8-4 is a Tokyo-based localisation firm responsible for some of the best work in the field, with a rich history of Nintendo work under its belt, too. If you enjoyed games like NieR: Automata, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Unicorn Overlord, and Dragon's Dogma, you've got these folks to thank for the sparkling localisation. The podcast occasionally touches on the company's work, but usually it's discussions on recent releases and gaming news with a Japanese perspective. All of the participants and guests are worth following — give the 'cast a listen for their handles.

While we may lament the demise of E3, far and away the biggest casualty was 8-4's E3 Hype Train episodes. Even without that annual choo-choo pick-me-up, this is one of the best gaming podcasts out there.

Party up like it's 1981 as the crew delves deep into the new Wizardry remake, then straps on their Varia suits to briefly revisit Super Metroid before wrapping up with Hellblade 2 thoughts, Square Enix news, Summer Game Fest predictions, and more. 8-4.jp/podcasts/202... — 8-4 Play (@84play.bsky.social) 2024-05-31T09:24:17.092Z

Every other week, tune in to 8-4 Play for talk about Japan, video games, and Japanese video games, straight from the 8-4 offices in beautiful downtown Tokyo.

We'll go out on a limb and assume you like cool Nintendo stuff, in which case Akfamilyhome delivers with neat Nintendo-related videos and general good chat and cheer.

Also, if you're looking to part with a copy of Waterworld on Virtual Boy, you know who to contact.

Video maker, Nintendo collector, occasional artist. It's 'A-K', not 'ack'.

The Before Mario blog has always been great for Nintendistas intrigued by the history of the company, and this account covers it, as it does on Twitter.

Meet the Diskun Five ディスくん ファイブ #nintendo #famicom #disksystem ファミリーコンピュータ ディスクシステム — Beforemario (@beforemario.bsky.social) 2024-03-09T06:09:11.601Z

Blog and book about Nintendo toys and games from 1889 to the early 1980s; from before Mario.

(+ occasional transgression into things more recent)

Does what it says on the tin — an official account that posts Capcom artwork, as on Twitter. What's not to like?

Hello there! This is the official account of the Capcom Artwork Team.

Home to Mike Mika, Chris Kohler, Drew Scanlon, and many other fine people, this studio was recently acquired by Atari and is producing some of the most exciting software anywhere — especially for lovers of retro and anyone interested in gaming history and preservation. That be us. And almost certainly you, too.

Congratulations to Atari's Asteroids for being inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong Museum of Play! www.museumofplay.org/games/astero... As historic achievements go, that one absolutely...rocks. — Digital Eclipse (@digitaleclipse.bsky.social) 2024-05-09T22:09:13.227Z

We give gaming's history the respect it deserves. Devs of the Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Wizardry: PGMO, Atari 50, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, The Making of Karateka, the Gold Master Series, DE Arcade & more. Visit us at digitaleclipse.com!

Loads of great retro gaming material and peripheral treats from the folks at Gaming Alexandria. If you're not the sort of person who enjoys hi-res scans of Adventures of Lolo Famicom box art...why are you even here!?

Adventures of Lolo by HAL Laboratory for the Nintendo Famicom has been scanned in high resolution. Enjoy! www.gamingalexandria.com/wp/2024/02/a... — Gaming Alexandria (@gamingalexandria.bsky.social) 2024-02-28T20:14:50.566Z

Official bsky account for Gaming Alexandria. Website dedicated to preserving video games.

The Deadly Premonition director and White Owls CEO posts in English on various topics, including games, films, cats, and single malts.

CEO of White Owls Inc.

I'm creating unique, spirited work based on the slogan: From Osaka to all of YOU around the world!

A veteran games journalist from the '90s and co-founder of Giant Bomb, Jeff left GB a couple of years back and has been helming his eponymous show ever since. Covering recent releases, retro developments, and news, he makes commanding a mic solo for multiple hours look incredibly easy. Check him out for informed opinions, retro love, an enormous and ongoing ranked NES game list, and the very hottest of takes on all the video games (and the wrestling and the energy drinks).

Hey, have you heard of Mega Man 2? Is that game any good? I decided to find out today while also ranking other hot NES games like Barbie, Robodemons, Captain America, Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom, and more. www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMr8... — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann.com) 2024-06-08T00:47:21.949Z

I have been on the internet since 1992, send help

A retro-focused ex-games journo (and indeed a Retronaut — also on Bluesky), Jeremy Parish will be familiar to anyone with an interest in old-school Nintendo. He's currently over at Limited Run heading up their print output, so if you're after intelligent chat on a variety of gaming topics (check out his excellent Video Works series while you're at it), he's a refined fellow and refined follow.

Also an authority on good gin.

Yes, it's true, everyone. You can stop speculating. Nintendo put a bunch of Game Boy titles on Nintendo Switch Online specifically because I made new videos about them. Obviously, I'm already hard at work on a Mother 3 retrospective. — Jeremy Parish (720p upscaled version) (@jparish.bsky.social) 2024-05-15T11:51:21.868Z

Retronauts Co-Host, NES Works Producer, Limited Run Book Guy, and Occasional Human. Did not invent the word "Metroidvania." He/him.

C'mon, it's Jaz Rignall, people — godfather of British games journalism and a stand-up chap to boot. You should be following JR already.

The Game Boy is 35 years old! Despite its low tech approach, this was THE handheld to have back then. Truly fab! I got lucky and imported one to the UK within weeks of its Japanese launch, and spent months intriguing fellow commuters as I used it on the train to and from work! — Julian "Jaz" Rignall (@jazrignall.bsky.social) 2024-04-21T18:06:25.533Z

Playing video games since 1976.

Writing about them since 1983.

Kimimi has been writing excellent deep dives on games across all platforms (really, all the platforms) for many years now as a contributor to a bunch of gaming sites (including this one). Her site Kimimi The Game-Eating She-Monster is a vast treasure trove of work — from long reads to very long reads — that's a pleasure to dip into with a coffee, whether you're into games old or new.

And available for everyone is this piece on an unmissable GB shmup: kimimithegameeatingshemonster.com/2024/06/10/n... — Kimimi (@kimimi.bsky.social) 2024-06-10T08:13:16.222Z

Yep, *that* Kimimi. Hi and/or sorry

She/they 🏳️‍🌈

Freelance writer - hire me!

Contributing writer @ PC Gamer

Come smother yourself in rare/retro/rareretro/weird/normal/enthusiastic gaming goodness.

The Demonschool devs and home of Brandon Sheffield, we're very much looking forward to their next game, which finally got a Friday 13th September release date at the weekend. Following them on Bluesky was a substitute for when we weren't staring at our PR inbox hoping for release date news.

Demonschool has a release date! Friday the 13th September 2024!!! Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh youtu.be/IapvUBGOB8Q — Necrosoft Games (@necrosoftgames.com) 2024-06-09T21:01:24.972Z