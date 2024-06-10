We've picked out a handful of gaming-related accounts that we think are worth a follow — people who
tweet skeet (yeah, we're not really down with that unofficial lingo, either) interesting, game-related stuff and tend to keep things positive. You'll find a mix of industry individuals, developer/publisher teams, games media people, and podcasters. You may well be following some of these elsewhere, but we wanted to give them a Bluesky signal boost and highlight that more and more gaming people are enjoying the blue hue. And now you can post gifs and send DMs and everything.
We're still on Twitter, of course — it's still filled with lovely people, it's just harder than ever to see them through everything else being thrown onto your feed. You can find the doomscroll discourse on Bluesky if you go looking for it (and the
gaming news right now can be bleak), but we're here today to focus on stuff that makes us smile rather than cry.
We'll include each account's bio description, and you can click on the headers to check them out yourself.
Onwards, alphabetically!
Note. We should flag up top that you'll find several accounts here for podcasts we love with feeds which aren't hugely active beyond new episode notifications. The podcasts are great, though, so you'll forgive us, won't you?... You won't!? Complaints to the usual address.
Also, let us know in the comments if you've got other recommendations — we'd like to add to this list over time and build up a repository of lovely people.
On this page:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. 8-4 Play 2. Akfamilyhome 3. Before Mario 4. Capcom Official / Artworks II 5. Digital Eclipse 6. Gaming Alexandria 7. Hidetaka Suehiro (SWERY) 8. Jeff Gerstmann (The Jeff Gerstmann Show) 9. Jeremy Parish 10. Julian "Jaz" Rignall 11. Kimimi (Kimimi The Game-Eating She-Monster) 12. Necrosoft Games 13. Nintendo Life, of course 14. Masahiro Sakurai (Smash guru) 15. SEGA Japan 16. Shinya Kumazaki (Kirby Director) 17. Simon Parkin (My Perfect Console) 18. Tokyo Game Life 19. The Video Game History Foundation 20. Yuzo Koshiro
20.1. Hang on, what's Bluesky? 20.2. And how do you sign up for Bluesky? 20.3. Is Nintendo on Bluesky? 20.4. What about Threads? What about Mastodon? What about...
8-4 is a Tokyo-based localisation firm responsible for some of the best work in the field, with a rich history of Nintendo work under its belt, too. If you enjoyed games like
NieR: Automata, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Unicorn Overlord, and Dragon's Dogma, you've got these folks to thank for the sparkling localisation. The podcast occasionally touches on the company's work, but usually it's discussions on recent releases and gaming news with a Japanese perspective. All of the participants and guests are worth following — give the 'cast a listen for their handles.
While we may lament the demise of E3, far and away the biggest casualty was 8-4's E3 Hype Train episodes. Even without that annual
choo-choo pick-me-up, this is one of the best gaming podcasts out there.
Party up like it's 1981 as the crew delves deep into the new Wizardry remake, then straps on their Varia suits to briefly revisit Super Metroid before wrapping up with Hellblade 2 thoughts, Square Enix news, Summer Game Fest predictions, and more. 8-4.jp/podcasts/202...—
8-4 Play (@84play.bsky.social) 2024-05-31T09:24:17.092Z
Every other week, tune in to 8-4 Play for talk about Japan, video games, and Japanese video games, straight from the 8-4 offices in beautiful downtown Tokyo.
We'll go out on a limb and assume you like cool Nintendo stuff, in which case Akfamilyhome delivers with neat Nintendo-related videos and general good chat and cheer.
Also, if you're looking to part with a copy of Waterworld on Virtual Boy,
you know who to contact.
Video maker, Nintendo collector, occasional artist. It's 'A-K', not 'ack'.
The
Before Mario blog has always been great for Nintendistas intrigued by the history of the company, and this account covers it, as it does on Twitter.
Meet the Diskun Five
ディスくん ファイブ
#nintendo #famicom #disksystem
ファミリーコンピュータ ディスクシステム—
Beforemario (@beforemario.bsky.social) 2024-03-09T06:09:11.601Z
Blog and book about Nintendo toys and games from 1889 to the early 1980s; from before Mario.
(+ occasional transgression into things more recent)
Does what it says on the tin — an official account that posts Capcom artwork, as on Twitter. What's not to like?
Hello there! This is the official account of the Capcom Artwork Team.
Home to
Mike Mika, Chris Kohler, Drew Scanlon, and many other fine people, this studio was recently acquired by Atari and is producing some of the most exciting software anywhere — especially for lovers of retro and anyone interested in gaming history and preservation. That be us. And almost certainly you, too.
Congratulations to Atari's Asteroids for being inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong Museum of Play!
www.museumofplay.org/games/astero...
As historic achievements go, that one absolutely...rocks.—
Digital Eclipse (@digitaleclipse.bsky.social) 2024-05-09T22:09:13.227Z
We give gaming's history the respect it deserves. Devs of the Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Wizardry: PGMO, Atari 50, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, The Making of Karateka, the Gold Master Series, DE Arcade & more. Visit us at
digitaleclipse.com!
Loads of great retro gaming material and peripheral treats from the folks at
Gaming Alexandria. If you're not the sort of person who enjoys hi-res scans of Adventures of Lolo Famicom box art...why are you even here!?
Adventures of Lolo by HAL Laboratory for the Nintendo Famicom has been scanned in high resolution. Enjoy! www.gamingalexandria.com/wp/2024/02/a...—
Gaming Alexandria (@gamingalexandria.bsky.social) 2024-02-28T20:14:50.566Z
Official bsky account for Gaming Alexandria. Website dedicated to preserving video games.
The
Deadly Premonition director and White Owls CEO posts in English on various topics, including games, films, cats, and single malts.
CEO of White Owls Inc.
I'm creating unique, spirited work based on the slogan: From Osaka to all of YOU around the world!
A veteran games journalist from the '90s and co-founder of Giant Bomb, Jeff left GB a couple of years back and has been helming his eponymous show ever since. Covering recent releases, retro developments, and news, he makes commanding a mic solo for multiple hours look incredibly easy. Check him out for informed opinions, retro love, an enormous and ongoing ranked NES game list, and the very hottest of takes on all the video games (and the wrestling and the energy drinks).
Hey, have you heard of Mega Man 2? Is that game any good? I decided to find out today while also ranking other hot NES games like Barbie, Robodemons, Captain America, Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom, and more. www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMr8...—
Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann.com) 2024-06-08T00:47:21.949Z
I have been on the internet since 1992, send help
A retro-focused ex-games journo (and indeed a
Retronaut — also on Bluesky), Jeremy Parish will be familiar to anyone with an interest in old-school Nintendo. He's currently over at Limited Run heading up their print output, so if you're after intelligent chat on a variety of gaming topics (check out his excellent Video Works series while you're at it), he's a refined fellow and refined follow.
Also an authority on good gin.
Yes, it's true, everyone. You can stop speculating. Nintendo put a bunch of Game Boy titles on Nintendo Switch Online specifically because I made new videos about them.
Obviously, I'm already hard at work on a Mother 3 retrospective.—
Jeremy Parish (720p upscaled version) (@jparish.bsky.social) 2024-05-15T11:51:21.868Z
Retronauts Co-Host, NES Works Producer, Limited Run Book Guy, and Occasional Human. Did not invent the word "Metroidvania." He/him.
C'mon, it's Jaz Rignall, people — godfather of British games journalism and a stand-up chap to boot. You should be following JR already.
The Game Boy is 35 years old! Despite its low tech approach, this was THE handheld to have back then. Truly fab! I got lucky and imported one to the UK within weeks of its Japanese launch, and spent months intriguing fellow commuters as I used it on the train to and from work!—
Julian "Jaz" Rignall (@jazrignall.bsky.social) 2024-04-21T18:06:25.533Z
Playing video games since 1976.
Writing about them since 1983.
Kimimi has been writing excellent deep dives on games across all platforms (really,
all the platforms) for many years now as a contributor to a bunch of gaming sites ( including this one). Her site Kimimi The Game-Eating She-Monster is a vast treasure trove of work — from long reads to very long reads — that's a pleasure to dip into with a coffee, whether you're into games old or new.
And available for everyone is this piece on an unmissable GB shmup:
kimimithegameeatingshemonster.com/2024/06/10/n...—
Kimimi (@kimimi.bsky.social) 2024-06-10T08:13:16.222Z
Yep, *that* Kimimi. Hi and/or sorry
She/they 🏳️🌈
Freelance writer - hire me!
Contributing writer @ PC Gamer
Come smother yourself in rare/retro/rareretro/weird/normal/enthusiastic gaming goodness.
The
Demonschool devs and home of Brandon Sheffield, we're very much looking forward to their next game, which finally got a Friday 13th September release date at the weekend. Following them on Bluesky was a substitute for when we weren't staring at our PR inbox hoping for release date news.
Demonschool has a release date! Friday the 13th September 2024!!! Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
youtu.be/IapvUBGOB8Q—
Necrosoft Games (@necrosoftgames.com) 2024-06-09T21:01:24.972Z
Necrosoft Games makes tiny entertainments for your fun receptacles. Hyper Gunsport out now! Demonschool out 2024.
Now for some shameless self-promotion...
Pff, what shills! Yes, we joined Bluesky a while back, so you're able to find all Nintendo Life stories on our feed there, too, along with our friends over at Push Square, Pure Xbox, and Time Extension.
Loads of gaming goodness, whatever your platform preference, from an assortment of lovely people. A fine place to start, we'd say. Objectively speaking, the best video game websites in existence, we'd say. A dastardly attractive and intelligent editorial team, we'd say. Informed, insightful, incred—what's that? You
agree!? What a lovely person you are.
The latest Nintendo Switch news, reviews and videos. We are the most visited #Nintendo site in the world.
Let's take a look at some more.
Yes, Sakurai-san is on Bluesky, too, with 39.3k followers at the time of writing. All his gaming stuff, natch, plus a dollop of sweetness now and then.
Sora Representative Game Designer/Game Director
Kirby, Super Smash Bros., etc.
I made an account for now!*
(*via Google Translate)
This official account is up and running if you've gotta get your blue-sky gaming news fast.
GWも最終日🌟
お休みの最後に、ソニックの貴重な"手描きイラスト"をご紹介！
その昔、セガ「社内報」の表紙を飾っていた描きおろしイラストです🎨—
セガ公式アカウント (@sega.jp) 2024-05-06T02:18:41.930Z
[Creation is life] Four people in charge will widely report on the news of SEGA, which continues to create moving experiences such as games, events, goods, etc., and the situation inside SEGA.*
(*via Google Translate)
HAL's Shinya Kumazaki has loads of great Kirby and general gaming-related posts and is well worth a follow.
It's Pokemon Day. I drew blue 🖊️
ポケモンの日、ですね。
リクエストは、ライバルのグリーン。
※海外だとブルー。
BGMもカッコイイ。
ーーーーーーーーーーーー
ーーーーーーーーーーーー
#pokemonday—
Director_Kumazaki / 熊崎信也 🎮 (@director-kumazaki.bsky.social) 2024-02-27T13:27:15.390Z
Kirby Series／General Director
Game Designer
[🎮Everyday life and daily photos. I mainly reply to acquaintances.]*
[🙏We cannot answer questions about our products.]*
cat／dog／game／draw／hobby
(*via Google Translate)
A familiar name in video game (and much wider) journalism for many years now, writer Simon Parkin's
My Perfect Console podcast has been a real treat since launching in 2023. 'Desert Island Discs, but for games' is a reductive description, but it gets you in the ballpark. His guests come from different fields, not just game dev, and some of the best episodes feature people you've never heard of. Throw in some game choices which may well expand your genre horizons and it's an essential listen.
Simon himself admits that he's not lightening on social media and his Bluesky bio is a tad succinct ("Author and journalist"), so let's add his description of My Perfect Console below instead.
I spoke to @garywhitta.bsky.social, screenwriter for film & TV (The Book of Eli, Star Wars: Rogue One) about becoming a professional game reviewer while still a schoolboy, co-founding PC Gamer, and how a fortuitous case of misfiling led to his career in Hollywood: podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/m...—
Simon Parkin (@simonparkin.bsky.social) 2024-01-30T13:11:29.477Z
In
My Perfect Console, Simon Parkin, award-winning writer for the New Yorker and The Observer newspaper's video game critic invites a well-known guest from the worlds of gaming, film and television, music, comedy and more to pick the five video games they would like to immortalise on their very own fictional games machine. They discuss those five games in chronological order of release, interspersed with biographical chat about the guest’s life and career –– a lens that often leads to new and unexpected insights.
A contributor to this here website,
Tokyo Game Life's Bluesky account is always filled with Nintendo tidbits. with an accompanying podcast that makes good on discussing the topic of its title. If you're interested in Japan and games (but the 8-4 team's shocking dismissal of googly-eyed Rare games means an instant veto), what are you waiting for?
Finally put together my Pikmin Terrarium. It looks great, I love the little Olimar. Maybe I should’ve given him some air holes though…—
Tokyo Game Life (@tokyogamelife.bsky.social) 2024-03-18T03:03:19.769Z
Tokyo based video game podcast focusing on Nintendo and gaming culture in Japan’s capital. Available on your favorite podcast app!
Home of the excellent
Frank Cifaldi, The Video Game History Foundation is worth supporting wherever you can find it. Not a huge amount of recent activity, but absolutely one you want to follow to show them you care.
ICYMI: We're working with Cyan to digitize over 100 hours of footage from the making of the Myst series! Never before seen interviews, behind the scenes footage — it’s going to be amazing. More to share later this year!
gamehistory.org/cyan—
The Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2023-07-03T20:02:39.611Z
Non-profit dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.
Video game composer extraordinaire. After a brief spell, Koshiro-san seems to have retreated to Twitter, so we're putting him here just because we need more of him and his stellar tunes on our feeds.
Thank you @bsky.app for the warm welcome and for considering our needs. My Japanese followers are really enjoying the spam-free experience on Bluesky. It would be fantastic if you could introduce a feature for direct video media sharing.—
古代祐三 (Yuzo Koshiro) (@yuzokoshiro.bsky.social) 2024-03-09T05:27:07.807Z
Video game music composer/enthusiast
Obviously, this is the tip of the iceberg, but the takeaway is that there are plenty of great gaming people — many of whom you'll have enjoyed following on Twitter for years — to catch up with on this newer platform.
You can still find us (and many of them) on Twitter, of course, but we wanted to give Bluesky a specific shoutout here in case you're looking to stretch your wings and expand your social outlook a little. Frequently Asked Questions
Hang on, what's Bluesky?
Bluesky is a Twitter-like social networking website and app where you can post words and pictures in a similar manner.
Though a lot smaller than Twitter, Bluesky has become more popular recently.
As of February 2024, when it opened up to users without a code invite, it has over five million users compared to Twitter's estimated 415 million, but many people have commented that the smaller community gives it an 'early-Twitter' feel. And how do you sign up for Bluesky?
Just goes to
bsky.app or download the Bluesky app, create an account, and boom, nothing but Bluesky will you see. Is Nintendo on Bluesky?
Nintendo isn't currently on Bluesky, no.
Sega is there, but we all know that they do that Nintendon't.
What about Threads? What about Mastodon? What about...
Yeah, we'll see. Right now, we think that Bluesky is doing a better job of capturing the 'Old Twitter' feel, while Threads feels like Facebook squeezed into a vaguely Twitter-y format. And Mastodon is a whole other thing. But who can say what the future holds?
Are you on Bluesky? How have you been finding it? Got more great gaming recommendations for lovers of the world of Nintendo and beyond? We'd love to add to this list, so let us know below.
