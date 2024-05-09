Nintendo has announced it's discontinuing support for the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

This will come into effect on 10th June 2024, and as of this date, Switch users will no longer be able to post screenshots and videos to X from the system's album. This also includes the end of sending friend requests to social media users.





This will impact multiple Switch games including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, and Splatoon 2. You can get the full rundown in Nintendo's official post below:

Discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) Integration and Social Media Integration for the Friend Suggestions Feature on Nintendo Switch (10th June 2024)

On June 10, 2024, we will discontinue integration for X (formerly Twitter) as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media (social media integration) from within the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature.

This impacts the following services:

The feature for posting screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu will become unavailable. While posting screenshots and videos to Facebook will continue to be available, this service may also be discontinued at a later date. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World, in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, will also become unavailable.

Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 3 will be adjusted. When posting from the mailbox in Splatsville, Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkopolis Square, you will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook; the data will be sent directly to Nintendo servers. This change will allow users to make posts without one of these social media accounts, but images posted by players younger than 13 will not be visible to other players. The image created for the post will be copied to the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Images in the Album can be transferred to a smart device wirelessly or to a PC via USB cable.

Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 2 will be adjusted. You will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) from the mailbox in Inkopolis Square. The characters that appear and posts that are displayed in the Square will be replaced by data already prepared within the game software.

The feature for sending friend requests to social media friends via the Friend Suggestions menu on My Page, in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, will no longer be available. You can continue to use the friend suggestions feature from smart devices, Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U.



We sincerely thank players for using this feature over the years.

Did you make use of this feature on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.