In the latest shocking blow to the gaming and developer communities, Microsoft has announced a series of studio closures and consolidations, including the shuttering of Tango Gameworks, the developers behind 2023's acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush.

The game was released recently on PlayStation and, much like the Xbox Game Studios titles Pentiment and Grounded, has been rumoured to be coming to Switch and was rated by PEGI for Nintendo's platform.

As communicated to the affected studios by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, in a company email (confirmed by IGN), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) will be closed along with Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Alpha Dog Studios (Mighty Doom). Roundhouse Games will become part of ZeniMax Online Studios.

pic.twitter.com/llOxWeaanu Microsoft Closes Redfall Developer Arkane Austin, HiFi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks, and More in Devastating Cuts at Bethesda https://t.co/OafLtsK24L May 7, 2024

These closures are just the latest in round after round of layoffs across the industry over the last year or more. In his email, Booty detailed the reasoning for the cuts, echoing many previous explanations that have come with announcements of this type:

"These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades."

While it's still possible that Hi-Fi Rush could launch on Switch, a line from Booty's email says the game will "continue to be available to players on the platforms it is today," which may imply that releases on other platforms are in doubt. Take a look at the relevant quote:

"Tango Gameworks will also close. We are thankful for their contributions to Bethesda and players around the world. Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available to players on the platforms it is today."

Founded by Shinji Mikami in 2010 after leaving Capcom, the Resident Evil creator left Tango Gameworks last year, but the warm critical reception of Hi-Fi Rush had seemed to herald a bright new phase for the developer, following the more muted reception for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has spoken of his desire to engage with Japanese gamers and dev teams and, through Microsoft's 2021 acquisition of Zenimax Media, the Tokyo-based Tango Gameworks became its first Japanese studio.

They just keep coming. Let us know below your thoughts on this latest round of shocking closures.