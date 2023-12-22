Throughout the year, we've seen thousands of games launch on Nintendo Switch, from the lowliest of scammy cash grabs and shovelware to some of the highest-quality video games ever conceived. Despite approaching its eighth year on shop shelves, and with some Switch ports delivering a less-than-smooth experience, many developers continue to work wonders with Nintendo's little machine.

Today, we're celebrating the Switch games of 2023 that bathed our eyeballs in liquid loveliness, the best-looking Switch games in a year that saw the release of software that pushed the system to — and beyond — its absolute limit.

Some of the games below may be available elsewhere at super-duper resolutions, but in our opinion they look just as splendid on Nintendo's humble hardware, with no compromises necessary for them to shine just as brightly on Switch, even at a 'measly' 720p.

So, let's take a look — in no particular order — at our 13 picks for the best-looking Switch games of 2023, a feel free to let us know your favourite visual treats of the year in the comments!