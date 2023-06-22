The announcement of a Switch remake of the beloved SNES game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars set many a nostalgic heart racing during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, and sharp-eyed gamers have noted that the upcoming return of Square's 16-bit classic will bring some previously blurry elements into much sharper focus. In fact, it's now possible to spot cameo appearances from other Nintendo characters that were difficult to discern back in 1996.

On current evidence (check out the trailer at the bottom of the page if you'd like a reminder), the modernised art style is being used to sensitively adapt the original isometric visuals for modern hi-res displays, and @BridgeOfFaust on Twitter noticed a cameo from none other than Diskun in the new trailer. Playdate's Cabel Sasser noted a potential nod to Stunt Race FX beside the Japan-only Famicom Disk System mascot, too:





thanks, updated resolution!!! (also I love to see a stunt race fx cameo) pic.twitter.com/JLSnpiPVaY HUGE NEWSthanks, updated resolution!!! (also I love to see a stunt race fx cameo) https://t.co/1X5lOoB57Y June 21, 2023

The Samus doll was easier to see on SNES, but it's great to see the developers referencing the original game so precisely in this remake — to the point where it's revealing details you couldn't make out before, even though they were there all along!

You can check out the exact moment in the trailer in the time-stamped video below:

We're excited to play this one when it launches in November. Do you think we'll see more revelations along these lines throughout the game? Eager to get a better look at a sleeping Link and Samus? Did you spot anything else in the trailer? Let us know below.