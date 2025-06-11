One pleasant surprise of the Switch 2 launch, beyond the advertised upgrades — free and otherwise — to various Switch games, has been seeing how some Switch games that once struggled to hit their frame rate targets have gotten a nice boost on the new console.

It seems that Switch 1 games with unlocked frame rates are getting a largely untouted bump in the performance department, with games like the nigh-on unplayable Batman: Arkham Knight — which we called "one of the worst ports we've ever played" — now becoming a viable option on Switch 2. Loads times have also shot down for some titles. Result!

Here, we've collected 13 examples which have impressed us. Some were fairly miraculous on Switch to begin with, but Switch 2 is making a bunch of the bad ones good (or at least playably stable!) and some of the great ones shine brighter than ever. Let's jump in, in no particular order...

NL Staff Key - GL (Gavin Lane), OR (Ollie Reynolds), PJ (PJ O'Reilly)

Batman: Arkham Knight (Switch eShop) Publisher: WB Games / Developer: Rocksteady Studios Release Date: 1st Dec 2023 ( USA ) / 1st Dec 2023 ( UK/EU )









Booting this horiffic mess up for this article,...I'm now impressed? Sort of. There's no doubting that the move to Switch 2 has benefitted Arkham Knight immensely with regards to its frame rate, which is now super smooth — even whilst driving Batman's car. I can't remember what it's called...the Bat Car? Anyway, you can barrel through the streets now and it's all good. And so it goes in combat. It now feels very smooth, and even spinning the camera around Gotham City as you glide through the sky causes no stutters or anything. Miraculous. Or it would be if they could fix the resolution, which is rough in places. However, if you only have this one way to play Arkham Knight — or it came in the Arkham Trilogy and you abandoned it — it's good to know this version now runs well enough, besides some fuzzy visuals. - PJ

Elsewhere, we can confirm that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 got a nice bump to stability (although it still looks a little rough in places), and there are plenty of other games we're keen to test, such as Apex Legends and The Outer Worlds.

Have you noticed any bumps to your Switch library - ones which haven't been getting huge attention, perhaps, or which were dismissed originally due to their poor state? Let us know in the poll below which old games deserve a Switch 2 shoutout, and check out the archive of Alex's stream for gameplay of some of the above, and others too...